WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is “interested” by a potential fight with Tony Bellew following the Liverpudlian’s victory over David Haye, according to promoter Lou DiBella.

Bellew, a reigning cruiserweight world champion, is looking to add a heavyweight strap and confirmed he would continue to fight at that weight class in the search of one.

Both Bellew and Wilder were ringside for Anthony Joshua’s stoppage of Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley and discussed a potential fight at Goodison Park after they were initially involved in a heated exchange during the weigh-in a day before.

Wilder welcomed the fight with the winner wanting to take on Joshua for a unification clash and DiBella, who works with the American, wants to build the rivalry between the two countries’ boxers.

“This is a fight that's US versus UK and a fight with Tony certainly might help that story line right?” DiBella told Sky Sports. “I think it's certainly interesting.

“Eddie Hearn knows how to reach me.”