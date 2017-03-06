Tony Bellew has admitted his shock victory over David Haye could be his last.

The Liverpudlian fighter stepped up to heavyweight to take on bitter rival Haye before stopping his heavily-injured foe in the 11th round on Saturday night to register a stunning win.

Despite winning a maiden world title in front of a home crowd at Goodison Park last year victory at a packed O2 over the much-more experienced Haye, albeit significantly hampered by a ruptured Achilles, is arguably the highlight of the Bomber's already glittering career.

15 show all David Haye vs Tony Bellew - in pictures



























1/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Tony Bellew was first to the ring at the O2 Arena. Getty Images

2/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew David Haye made Bellew wait as he made his way to the ring slowly. Getty Images

3/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Bellew impressed in the first round but Haye thought back to take the advantage. Getty Images

4/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Haye was leading the fight when he suffered an injury tp his ankle. Getty Images

5/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Haye limps back to his corner after suffering the injury. Getty Images

6/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Trainer Shane McGuigan had to remove tape that he put around Haye's ankle. Getty Images

7/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew With Haye injured, Bellew was able to attack him at will without fear of being tagged. Getty Images

8/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Haye was sent crashing out of the ring by a left hook to the head by Bellew. AFP/Getty Images

9/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Bellew celebrates his victory over Haye. Getty Images

10/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Bellew celebrates after the fight is stopped in round 11. Getty Images

11/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Haye was pulled out of the fight by trainer Shane McGuigan. Getty Images

12/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Haye looked disconsolate after the fight. Getty Images

13/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Haye confirmed he intends to remain in the ring and will not retire. Getty Images

14/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Bellew and Haye were both complimentary of each other afterwards despite the rivalry. Getty Images

15/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Both Haye and Bellew said they were open to a rematch. Getty Images

Promoter Eddie Hearn believes Bellew has up to five fights left in him and in the immediate aftermath of his win, Bellew spoke about another bout at the loftier weight, talking about possible fights with current world champions Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker.

But as the dust settles the man himself has admitted doubts over just how much more he can put his 34-year-old body through have him considering his options.

"I don't know how many times more I can put my body and family through this," Bellew told BBC Radio 5 live.

"It (retirement) is an option. It's something I'm thinking about."

Bellew - who broke his right hand early in the fight - says away from possible retirement he has a number of avenues available to him.

"If people want to come and talk to me... I don't know what's going to happen, but it will have to be something special," he added.

"I am the best heavyweight in the world outside the champions, and none of them have a name like David Haye on their record, so what does that mean?"

It was announced on Sunday night that Haye's Achilles injury had been operated on.

A statement from the fighter's representatives read: "David underwent surgery to his right Achilles this afternoon, after completely rupturing the tendon during Saturday night's fight with Tony Bellew.

"David would like to thank everyone for their many messages of support, as well as the staff at the hospital."