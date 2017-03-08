Tony Bellew has distanced himself from talk of a rematch with David Haye.

The Bomber stunned his more favoured foe on Saturday night stopping veteran heavyweight Haye in the 11th round of a thrilling fight at London’s O2.

Haye has already lent his support to the idea of going toe to toe again.

David Haye vs Tony Bellew



























1/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Tony Bellew was first to the ring at the O2 Arena. Getty Images

2/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew David Haye made Bellew wait as he made his way to the ring slowly. Getty Images

3/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Bellew impressed in the first round but Haye thought back to take the advantage. Getty Images

4/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Haye was leading the fight when he suffered an injury tp his ankle. Getty Images

5/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Haye limps back to his corner after suffering the injury. Getty Images

6/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Trainer Shane McGuigan had to remove tape that he put around Haye's ankle. Getty Images

7/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew With Haye injured, Bellew was able to attack him at will without fear of being tagged. Getty Images

8/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Haye was sent crashing out of the ring by a left hook to the head by Bellew. AFP/Getty Images

9/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Bellew celebrates his victory over Haye. Getty Images

10/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Bellew celebrates after the fight is stopped in round 11. Getty Images

11/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Haye was pulled out of the fight by trainer Shane McGuigan. Getty Images

12/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Haye looked disconsolate after the fight. Getty Images

13/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Haye confirmed he intends to remain in the ring and will not retire. Getty Images

14/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Bellew and Haye were both complimentary of each other afterwards despite the rivalry. Getty Images

15/15 David Haye vs Tony Bellew Both Haye and Bellew said they were open to a rematch. Getty Images

But Bellew insists it’ll take something special for him to step into the ring with anyone again, let alone Haye.

"It will take something very, very big to draw me out of that bed," he said.

"My next decision will not be made with David Haye or boxing in mind, the next decision will be made with me and my family.

"I can't tell you, 'Yes I am going to retire', I can't tell you, 'Yes I'm going to fight again'. The true fact is I don't know.

"I am going to take time. I know what my coach wants, he wants me to stop because it is the perfect time to do it."

Bellew's trainer Dave Coldwell insists his fighter has nothing left to prove.

"He has achieved everything that needs to be achieved," he said.

"His dream was to fight for a world title at Goodison Park and become world champion.

"We achieved that and this (Haye fight) was the icing on top. He did what everyone said he couldn't do and beat David Haye.

"I want him to walk away safe and sound and enjoy the rest of his life with his family."