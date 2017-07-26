Tyson Fury appears to have announced his retirement from boxing for the second time in a year after a cryptic message was posted to his Instagram account on Wednesday afternoon.

Thanking fans for their support throughout his career, the former heavyweight champion uploaded a photo of himself with his world title belts alongside a message which claimed he had reached “the end”.

“Been very blessed in my life & career achieve the upmost in boxing, was a epic journey along the way,” the 28-year-old wrote.

The former heavyweight champion uploaded this message on Wednesday afternoon (Tyson Fury/ Instagram )

“Thanks to all the fans that supported & believed in me along the way.

“Hope you enjoy it as much as I did. THE END.”

Fury vacated his belts last October after admitting to using cocaine to help cope with depression, shortly before the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC) retracted his licence.

He then announced his retirement from boxing, which he described as the “saddest thing I ever took part in”, before quickly indicating his statement was a prank, writing on Twitter: "You think you will get rid of the Gypsy King that easy. I'm here to stay."

The 28-year-old, who has an unblemished 25-0 record, has not fought since defeating Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015, having pulled out of two planned rematches.

In March this year, Fury suggested he could make a comeback and when compatriot Anthony Joshua beat Klitschko at Wembley the following month, the new world champion said he wanted to fight Fury, a challenge which Fury accepted on Twitter with the words: "Let's dance."