Tyson Fury has announced on social media that he is retired from boxing, labelling it as the “saddest thing I ever took part in”.

The heavyweight champion pulled out of his scheduled heavyweight title rematch with Wladimir Klitschko after being declared “medically unfit” only for it to emerge he tested positive for cocaine.

The 28-year-old withdrew from his October 29th title defence on September 23rd, a day after he is alleged to have learned of his failed drugs test.

It was the second time Fury had pulled out of the rematch since taking the title from Klitschko last year. The pair had been scheduled to meet July but Fury suspended the bout after sustaining a sprained ankle.

There was speculation whether Fury would be stripped of his titles after failing to defend them for over a year and it now appears he will relinquish them voluntarily after calling time on his career.

On Twitter he wrote: “Boxing is the saddest thing I ever took part in, all a pile of s***, I’m the greatest, & I’m also retired, so go such a d***, happy days.”

Fury posted the news on social media (Twitter)

Fury was found to have traces of cocaine in his Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) test samples – a request by Klitschko in the build-up to the postponed fight.

The reports of the failed drugs test – which have been angrily denied by his uncle and trainer Peter Fury – emerged late last week and Fury appeared to mock the allegations by changing his Twitter picture to his head photo-shopped onto the body of Scarface character Tony Montana in front of a mountain of cocaine.

He also changed his name to TYSONMONTANA in reference to the character.

Fury is also facing a hearing into a charge of an alleged anti-doping violation in November which could lead to a lengthy ban and him being stripped of his titles.

The hearing refers to accusations that he failed a drugs test for nandrolone last year, prior to dethroning Klitschko as the heavyweight king and ending his 10-year unbeaten streak.