Tyson Fury has broken his silence for the first time since it was announced he had failed a drugs test after testing positive for cocaine.

The 28-year-old pulled out of his world heavyweight championship rematch with Wladimir Klitschko, scheduled for October 29 after being declared ‘medically unfit’ on September 23.

However, it emerged on Friday that Fury had actually tested positive for cocaine after failing a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association conducted test. The results of the test are not yet complete though.

There were suggestions that Fury would be stripped of his titles as a result of the positive test, but he hit back on social media on Saturday.

He posted a picture of his head on photoshopped onto the body of Scarface’s Tony Montana in front of pile of cocaine, with the hashtag “#Tysonmontana”.

His rematch with Klitschko had originally been scheduled to place on 9 July 2016 but was postponed to October 29 after the Englishman sustained a sprained ankle in training.

After the initial postponement, Fury was pictured shortly afterwards buying England fans alcohol in France at Euro 2016.