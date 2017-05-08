Tyson Fury compares himself to Muhammad Ali as he vows to end Anthony Joshua's unbeaten record

Tyson Fury has compared himself to Muhammad Ali and vowed to end Anthony Joshua's unbeaten record.

Fury has not fought since stunning Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 after high-profile battles with drugs and mental health issues.

Fury vacated the WBA and WBO titles he held last October after admitting using cocaine to cope with depression, after which the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC) suspended his boxing licence.

1/6 Who next? Joshua sensationally defeated Wladimir Klitschko - so who's next? Getty

2/6 Deontay Wilder A fight between Joshua and America's WBC heavyweight champion Wilder, 31, would likely prove the richest in the heavyweight division. The combination of two charismatic, explosive punchers would appeal both in the UK and the US, but may have such commercial potential that they would choose to delay until next summer. Wilder was ringside at Wembley, but has also been linked to fighting Tony Bellew. Getty

3/6 Joseph Parker New Zealand's WBO champion Parker carries less threat and appeal than Wilder but also represents less of a risk. The 25-year-old had been scheduled to fight Tyson Fury's cousin Hughie until injury ruled the challenger out, and is one of only two fighters against which a unification match-up could be made. Getty

4/6 Wladimir Klitschko The 41-year-old has already revealed he has a rematch clause he can take advantage of, and that only another showdown with Joshua is capable of convincing him to fight on. Joshua has also already said he would be willing to fight the Ukrainian again, but beyond financial gain there seems little benefit for the champion. Having already beaten him so entertainingly, Klitschko represents a high-risk, low-reward opponent. Getty

5/6 Tyson Fury Immediately after his defeat of Klitschko, Joshua called out the fighter who is quickly becoming his biggest rival. The 28-year-old Fury unsurprisingly responded on Twitter, writing "challenge accepted". Both seem confident of victory and willing to fight each other, both have beaten Klitschko and both represent the other's most intriguing opponent within the UK. Fury's biggest challenge could yet come in regaining his boxing licence amid his struggles with depression. Getty

6/6 Tony Bellew The former WBC cruiserweight champion's unexpected defeat of David Haye has given him far more appeal in the heavyweight division than any would have predicted. He seems incapable of providing Joshua with much of a test, but the money involved in fighting the champion will become such that any potential offers will be tempting. A match-up between the two is also straightforward to make, given they are both promoted by Matchroom. The biggest question may be whether Matchroom would rather use the 34-year-old Liverpudlian to further build Wilder's reputation before the American eventually fights Joshua. Getty

But providing his UKAD ban is overturned Fury hopes to fight Joshua in a battle of Britain and claims promoter Eddie Hearn has already booked Wembley Stadium for April 2018 for the occasion.

The heavyweight division now boasts four unbeaten champions with Fury, Joshua, New Zealand's Joseph Parker and Deontay Wilder but Fury is in no doubt who he believes to be the best fighter in the business.

"I'm not annoyed that AJ has been lifted up there by some people as the number one," he told the Daily Telegraph. "They were saying before that he could beat me. It is what it is. I am the outlaw of this boxing game - and I love it.

"I've been written off so many times. How many times was Muhammad Ali written off in his career? But come Sonny Liston, Joe Frazier, George Foreman, he beat them all.

"And when the time comes, I'll go through them, and all their unbeaten records will fall."