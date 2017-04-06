Tyson Fury's latest public appearance suggests May return unlikely

Tyson Fury’s May return to boxing is looking increasingly unlikely after he was pictured looking far from fighting weight on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old, who recently claimed he had ballooned up to 25st at one point, was out supporting fellow Manchester fighter Terry Flanagan at his public workout ahead of his WBO lightweight title defence against Petr Petrov on Saturday.

However, despite being just over one month away from his target of a May 13th ring return, Fury looked far from ready.

Britain's current boxing world champions







12 show all Britain's current boxing world champions





















1/12 Anthony Joshua IBF heavyweight Getty

2/12 Tony Bellew WBC cruiserweight Getty

3/12 Nathan Cleverly WBA light heavyweight Getty

4/12 James DeGale IBF super-middleweight Getty

5/12 Billy-Joe Saunders WBO middleweight Getty

6/12 Kell Brook IBF welterweight Getty

7/12 Ricky Burns WBA light welterweight Getty

8/12 Terry Flanagan WBO lightweight Getty

9/12 Lee Selby IBF featherweight Getty

10/12 Jamie McDonnell WBA bantamweight Getty

11/12 Lee Haskins IBF bantamweight Getty

12/12 Khalid Yafai WBA super flyweight Getty

He hasn’t boxed since in November 2015 where he produced a shock win over former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, who is readying himself for a title fight with Anthony Joshua at the end of this month.

While he current weight seems a sure sign he won’t be making his proposed comeback fight, understood to be on the undercard of Josh Warrington’s clash with Kiko Martinez, the British Boxing Board of Control had also dented his ambitions but insisted Fury’s licence was still suspended.

Fury was out supporting Terry Flanagan ahead of his title defence ( Getty )

Fury has confessed to struggling with drug use and depression since dethroning Klitschko and remains the subject of an anti-doping investigation.