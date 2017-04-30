Who next for Anthony Joshua? 5 possible opponents after Wladimir Klitschko win

Anthony Joshua established himself as the world's best heavyweight with a stunning win over Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium.

A packed house watched as Joshua, knocked down in the sixth, climbed off the canvas to stop the legendary Ukrainian in the 11th to earn the biggest victory of his young career.

Joshua now holds two world titles and moved his professional record to an unblemished 19-0 with all of those victories coming inside the distance.

But what next? 41-year-old Klitschko has already hinted at a rematch while there are a number of big names waiting in the wings for a shot at the Brit.

The 2012 Olympic champion has a number of options available to him - including a rematch with Klitschko.