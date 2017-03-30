Kim Huybrechts has pulled out of Thursday night’s Premier League darts night in Cardiff to be with his terminally ill mother during her final hours.

The Belgian was due to play Peter Wright during week nine of the Premier League at the Motorpoint Arena in the Welsh capital.

However, the Professional Darts Corporation confirmed on Thursday morning that Huybrechts has withdrawn from the competition due to family reasons.

A PDC statement read: “Huybrechts has informed the PDC that he is unable to travel to the UK, in order to remain with his terminally ill mother in Belgium during her final hours.”

31-year-old Huybrechts has already been eliminated from the Premier League as he is not able to move out of the bottom two ahead of tonight’s cut-off, with Jelle Klaasen also set to be dropped from the remainder of the campaign.

But his withdrawal tonight – and the 7-0 walkover win that is awarded to Wright – means that Huybrechts will finish bottom of the table and become the first player to fail to win a match during the Premier League.

"We all send our best wishes to Kim and his family during what is a particularly difficult period," said PDC Chief Executive Matt Porter.

Huybrechts had already been eliminated from the Premier League (Getty)

"This was not the way that Kim wanted his Betway Premier League season to end, but the needs of his family are foremost at this time."

The night will now see four matches take place, with Klaasen taking on Phil Taylor, Gary Anderson playing Adrian Lewis, Raymond van Barneveld facing James Wade and current league leader Michael van Gerwen pitted against Dave Chisnall.