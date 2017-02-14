Floyd Mayweather has dismissed speculation that he has agreed a deal in principle to come out of retirement and fight Conor McGregor.

The former boxer, ranked by many as one of the greatest fighters of all-time, has openly courted the idea of facing McGregor, a mixed martial arts world featherweight champion in the UFC.

Earlier on Tuesday, reports in the Irish press suggested that the pair had come to an agreement on their respective fees and only matters regarding a third party remained to be resolved.

However, Mayweather rejected such rumours later that same day in a statement released on Twitter.

“Although there has been several rumors circulating thru (sic) media suggesting that I have an upcoming fight, I’d like to set that record straight and state that there has (sic) been no deals made on my behalf in regards to a bout with any fighter at this time,” Mayweather’s statement read.

He added: “I am happily retired and enjoying my life! Rest assured that if any changes come about, I will be the first to let the world know!”

Mayweather, who retired from boxing with a 49-0 record after beating Andre Berto in September 2015, appeared to contradict comments attributed to him by ESPN earlier on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old was reported to have told the US-based sports network that a match-up with McGregor was "very, very close".

Mayweather has previously appeared open to the prospect of facing the Crumlin-born featherweight. Last month, he claimed that the but would "most likely" happen.