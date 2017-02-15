Floyd Mayweather has called on Conor McGregor to “take care of business” after denying reports that the pair have struck a deal for a lucrative cross-sport fight.
On Tuesday, the former boxer insisted he was “happily retired” and there was no agreement with any fighter in place, despite widespread speculation he was nearing a return to the ring.
McGregor, the UFC’s world featherweight champion, responded on Twitter by posting an image of himself sitting on a throne and, in the accompanying message, claiming: “I am in Las Vegas. Floyd has retired on my arrival.”
Mayweather, widely regarded as the best fighter of his generation, countered by suggesting that he would be open to the prospect of facing McGregor, but claimed any prospective deal is dependent on the Irishman, his employers at the UFC and his representatives.
“Listen, Conor McGregor, if you really want to get this fight done… take care of our business with the UFC and then have your people get in touch with my people,” Mayweather tweeted.
Widespread reports on Tuesday claimed that an agreement had been struck between the two fighters, with only unspecified third-party matters remaining unresolved.
The most significant obstacle to any potential fight is McGregor’s contractual obligation to the UFC, which imposes a strict exclusivity clause on its fighters.
UFC 205 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez
UFC 205 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez
-
1/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez
Conor McGregor walks out of UFC 205 the first simultaneous two-weight world champion.
Zuffa LLC via Getty
-
2/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez
McGregor celebrates his KO win over Eddie Alvarez UFC 205 to hold the lightweight and featherweight titles.
Zuffa LLC via Getty
-
3/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez
McGregor became the first man to hold two different belts in UFC history.
Zuffa LLC via Getty
-
4/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez
McGregor continues to set the benchmark in the UFC.
Zuffa LLC via Getty
-
5/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez
Referee John McCarthy waves off the main event after Alvarez is floored for a fourth time.
Zuffa LLC via Getty
-
6/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez
McGregor utilised his left hook counter to floor Alvarez three times in the first round.
Zuffa LLC via Getty
-
7/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez
McGregor taunted Alvarez by holding back hands behind his back and urging him to throw a punch.
Zuffa LLC via Getty
-
8/28 Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez
Alvarez had no answer for McGregor's speed and power.
Zuffa LLC via Getty
-
9/28 Tyron Woodley vs Stephen Thompson
Tyron Woodley retained his welterweight title by majority draw against Stephen Thompson.
Zuffa LLC via Getty
-
10/28 Tyron Woodley vs Stephen Thompson
Thompson survived a barrage of punches as well as a long gullotine choke hold.
Zuffa LLC via Getty
-
11/28 Tyron Woodley vs Stephen Thompson
Thompson was busted open on the bridge of his nose in the first round.
Zuffa LLC via Getty
-
12/28 Tyron Woodley vs Stephen Thompson
Woodley floored Thompson and dominated the opening round but Thompson would fight back.
Zuffa LLC via Getty
-
13/28 Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz
Joanna Jedrzejczyk was pushed all the way by fellow Pole Karolina Kowalkiewicz.
Zuffa LLC via Getty
-
14/28 Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz
Jedrzejczyk dominated Kowalkiewicz for the first three rounds before the tables turned.
Zuffa LLC via Getty
-
15/28 Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz
Jedrzejczyk remains the strawweight champion.
Zuffa LLC via Getty
-
16/28 Chris Weidman vs Yoel Romero
Chris Weidman suffered a brutal defeat after catching a flying knee from Yoel Romero.
Zuffa LLC via Getty
-
17/28 Chris Weidman vs Yoel Romero
Romero's flying knee split Weidman's head wide open to end the fight.
Zuffa LLC via Getty
-
18/28 Miesha Tate vs Raquel Pennington
Miesha Tate announced her retirement after defeat by former apprentice Raquel Pennington.
Zuffa LLC via Getty
-
19/28 Miesha Tate vs Raquel Pennington
Pennington dominated Tate for the entire three rounds.
Zuffa LLC via Getty
-
20/28 Miesha Tate vs Raquel Pennington
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr was at ringside for the bout.
Zuffa LLC via Getty
-
21/28 Frankie Edgar vs Jeremy Stephens
Frankie Edgar got back to winning ways by defeating Jeremy Stephens.
Zuffa LLC via Getty
-
22/28 Frankie Edgar vs Jeremy Stephens
Edgar dominated Stephens but was rocked badly in the final round.
Zuffa LLC via Getty
-
23/28 Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Michael Johnson
Khabib Nurmagomedov immediately called out Conor McGregor after defeating Michael Johnson by submission.
Zuffa LLC via Getty
-
24/28 Tim Boetsch vs Rafael Natal
Tim Boetsch knocked out Rafael Natal in the first round.
Zuffa LLC via Getty
-
25/28 Vincente Luque vs Belal Muhammad
Vincente Luque beat Belal Muhammad inside 90 seconds.
Zuffa LLC via Getty
-
26/28 Vincente Luque vs Belal Muhammad
Luque caught Muhammad with a counter left to end the bout.
Zuffa LLC via Getty
-
27/28 Jim Miller vs Thiago Alves
Jim Miller beat Thiago Alves in the early preliminaries.
Zuffa LLC via Getty
-
28/28 Liz Carmouche vs Katlyn Chookagian
Liz Carmouche beat Katlyn Chookagian in the early preliminaries.
Zuffa LLC via Getty
McGregor, nevertheless, obtained a license to box from the California State Athletic Commission last December.
The Commission’s chairman, Anthony Marnell, confirmed on Tuesday that talks have taken place between the two fighter’s respective camps, telling ESPN.com: “There is a lot of real stuff going on.
“It still seems like a long shot, but when there is a lot of money involved, people tend to figure it out. There are a lot of cooks in the kitchen, but I'm not sure if we're going to eat.”
- More about:
- Floyd Mayweather
- Conor McGregor