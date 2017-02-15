Floyd Mayweather has called on Conor McGregor to “take care of business” after denying reports that the pair have struck a deal for a lucrative cross-sport fight.

On Tuesday, the former boxer insisted he was “happily retired” and there was no agreement with any fighter in place, despite widespread speculation he was nearing a return to the ring.

McGregor, the UFC’s world featherweight champion, responded on Twitter by posting an image of himself sitting on a throne and, in the accompanying message, claiming: “I am in Las Vegas. Floyd has retired on my arrival.”

Mayweather, widely regarded as the best fighter of his generation, countered by suggesting that he would be open to the prospect of facing McGregor, but claimed any prospective deal is dependent on the Irishman, his employers at the UFC and his representatives.

“Listen, Conor McGregor, if you really want to get this fight done… take care of our business with the UFC and then have your people get in touch with my people,” Mayweather tweeted.

Widespread reports on Tuesday claimed that an agreement had been struck between the two fighters, with only unspecified third-party matters remaining unresolved.

The most significant obstacle to any potential fight is McGregor’s contractual obligation to the UFC, which imposes a strict exclusivity clause on its fighters.

McGregor, nevertheless, obtained a license to box from the California State Athletic Commission last December.

The Commission’s chairman, Anthony Marnell, confirmed on Tuesday that talks have taken place between the two fighter’s respective camps, telling ESPN.com: “There is a lot of real stuff going on.

“It still seems like a long shot, but when there is a lot of money involved, people tend to figure it out. There are a lot of cooks in the kitchen, but I'm not sure if we're going to eat.”