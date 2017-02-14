Floyd Mayweather has denied that he has agreed a deal in principle to come out of retirement and fight Conor McGregor.

The former boxer, ranked by many as one of the greatest fighters of all-time, has openly courted the idea returning to the ring and facing McGregor, a mixed martial arts world featherweight champion in the UFC.

Earlier on Tuesday, reports in the Irish press suggested that the pair had come to an agreement on their fees for a prospective super fight and only technicalities regarding a third party remained to be resolved.

However, Mayweather rejected such speculation later that same day, dismissing the reports in a statement released on Twitter.

“Although there has been several rumors circulating thru (sic) media suggesting that I have an upcoming fight, I’d like to set that record straight and state that there has (sic) been no deals made on my behalf in regards to a bout with any fighter at this time,” Mayweather’s statement read.

He added: “I am happily retired and enjoying my life! Rest assured that if any changes come about, I will be the first to let the world know!”

Mayweather's statement appeared to contradict comments attributed to him by ESPN earlier on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old, who retired from boxing with a 49-0 record after his victory over Andre Berto in September 2015, was reported to have told the US-based sports network that a match-up with McGregor was "very, very close".

Last month, Mayweather claimed that the bout with the Crumlin-born featherweight would "most likely" happen.