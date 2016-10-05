Josh Samman, a 28-year-old UFC middleweight, died after a week in a coma.

A friend discovered Samman unconscious in his Hollywood, Florida, apartment on Thursday. His roommate Troy Kirkingburg was also discovered unresponsive at the scene. The friend performed CPR on Samman until police arrived to the apartment.

By the time authorities arrived, Samman was still unresponsive and Kirkingburg was dead, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

Samman’s manager, Gary Ibarra, confirmed that the fighter died at 7.20 am ET at the Regional Memorial Hospital.

“It is with a heavy heart that the family of Joshua Samman, well known professional mixed martial artists, promoter, and author have announced his passing this morning,” Mr Ibarra said. “The cause of death has yet to be determined pending an autopsy.”

As his condition worsened, Samman was moved to hospice on Tuesday evening.

Samman’s mother said on Monday that there was no heroin in his system following rumours that he had succumbed to a drug overdose.

“In spite of speculation, there was no heroin found in Josh’s system whatsoever,” she said. “No matter what people are posting on social media.”

She added: “The reason I am making this statement is because Josh touched so many lives, and loved inspiring others, especially young people. I don't want them to lose faith in him, and whatever he brought out in them, because of the lies. He would want them to 'never give up'. ”

Samman documented his trouble with substance abuse in his 2013 memoir The Housekeeper: Love, Death, and Prize Fighting.

He made his UFC debut that year when he joined Jon Jones’ team during the 17th season of The Ultimate Fighter.

The owner of Samman’s gym, Sky Rudloe, 36, told the Democrat that his death will definitely have an impact on the area.

“He was a good guy and the face of the sport in all of North Florida,” he said. “I’m going to miss him."