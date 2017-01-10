Ronda Rousey has taken to social media for the first time since her devastating loss to Amanda Nunes less than a fortnight ago at UFC 207 to reveal that she is taking inspiration from Harry Potter author JK Rowling.
Rousey suffered a second consecutive defeat in the UFC, 13 months after the first loss of her career, in what was billed as her big return to the Octagon in Las Vegas on 30 December.
The fairy tale return quickly transformed into a nightmare demolition job as reigning bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes delivered a punishing display to win via TKO in just 48 seconds.
Having snubbed the media in the lead-up to her big return, Rousey maintained her silence as she avoided the post-match press conference, and broke her self-imposed exile to deliver a statement to ESPN to thank her fans and stress that she needed time to “reflect and think about the future”.
A week later, Rousey has taken to Instagram to post a quote from JK Rowling that leaves little to the imagination over her current state of mind after a second devastating defeat in as many UFC fights.
The post read: “And so rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life.”
Following her UFC 193 defeat by Holly Holm in November 2015, Rousey admitted that she struggled with depression and even had suicidal thoughts, having seen her unbeaten streak in the UFC come to a crushing end in Melbourne.
Rousey required plastic surgery to repair the damage inflicted to her face following the loss to Holm, and while the recent defeat by Nunes didn’t not leave her with serious injuries, a clearly devastated Rousey was rushed from the Octagon to keep her out of the public eye.
The 29-year-old former bantamweight champion has not posted anything on her Facebook or Twitter profiles since the day of the Nunes fight, and it remains to be seen if she will look to continue her MMA career or focus on other opportunities in Hollywood, WWE and elsewhere.
