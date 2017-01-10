Ronda Rousey has taken to social media for the first time since her devastating loss to Amanda Nunes less than a fortnight ago at UFC 207 to reveal that she is taking inspiration from Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

Rousey suffered a second consecutive defeat in the UFC, 13 months after the first loss of her career, in what was billed as her big return to the Octagon in Las Vegas on 30 December.

The fairy tale return quickly transformed into a nightmare demolition job as reigning bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes delivered a punishing display to win via TKO in just 48 seconds.

Having snubbed the media in the lead-up to her big return, Rousey maintained her silence as she avoided the post-match press conference, and broke her self-imposed exile to deliver a statement to ESPN to thank her fans and stress that she needed time to “reflect and think about the future”.

A week later, Rousey has taken to Instagram to post a quote from JK Rowling that leaves little to the imagination over her current state of mind after a second devastating defeat in as many UFC fights.

UFC 207: Amanda Nunes beats Ronda Rousey







16 show all UFC 207: Amanda Nunes beats Ronda Rousey





























1/16 Amanda Nunes beats Ronda Rousey Ronda Rousey makes her way to the Octagon on her return to the UFC Getty Images

2/16 Amanda Nunes beats Ronda Rousey Amanda Nunes delivers a brutal right hand to Ronda Rousey to trigger the beginning of the end for her UFC comeback Getty Images

3/16 Amanda Nunes beats Ronda Rousey Ronda Rousey reacts to her 48 second defeat by Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 Getty Images

4/16 Amanda Nunes beats Ronda Rousey Amanda Nunes celebrates retaining the UFC bantamweight title by beating Ronda Rousey Getty

5/16 Amanda Nunes beats Ronda Rousey Ronda Rousey's UFC future is now in serious doubt after her second straight defeat Getty

6/16 Cody Garbrandt beats Dominick Cruz Cody Garbrandt became the first person to beat Dominick Cruz at bantamweight Getty Images

7/16 Cody Garbrandt beats Dominick Cruz Cody Garbrandt knocked Dominick Cruz down three times in a single round as he won the bantamweight championship Getty Images

8/16 Cody Garbrandt beats Dominick Cruz Cody Garbrandt celebrates his bantamweight championship victory over Dominick Cruz Getty Images

9/16 TJ Dillashaw beats John Lineker TJ Dillashaw put himself into bantamweight championship contention as he dominated John Lineker to win by unanimous decision. Getty Images

10/16 Dong Hyun Kim beats Tarec Saffiedine Dong Hyun Kim picked up a narrow split decision victory over Tarec Saffiedine Getty Images

11/16 Ray Borg beats Louis Smolka Ray Borg dominated Louis Smolka to win their flyweight encounter by unanimous decision. Getty Images

12/16 Neil Magny beats Johny Hendricks Neil Magny pulled off a surprise victory over former welterweight champion Johny Hendricks Getty Images

13/16 Antonio Carlos Junior beats Marvin Vettori Marvin Vettori has his eye inspected after suffering two eye pokes inside the first 90 seconds of his defeat by Antonio Carlos Junior Getty Images

14/16 Antonio Carlos Junior beats Marvin Vettori Antonio Carlos Junior beat Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision. Getty Images

15/16 Niko Price beats Brandon Thatch Niko Price picked up his biggest win in the UFC to-date after submitting Brandon Thatch. Getty Images

16/16 Alex Garcia beats Mike Pyle Alex Garcia delivered a stunning knockout to Mike Pyle to win their welterweight prelim bout Getty Images

The post read: “And so rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life.”

A photo posted by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Jan 9, 2017 at 1:37pm PST

Following her UFC 193 defeat by Holly Holm in November 2015, Rousey admitted that she struggled with depression and even had suicidal thoughts, having seen her unbeaten streak in the UFC come to a crushing end in Melbourne.

Rousey required plastic surgery to repair the damage inflicted to her face following the loss to Holm, and while the recent defeat by Nunes didn’t not leave her with serious injuries, a clearly devastated Rousey was rushed from the Octagon to keep her out of the public eye.

The 29-year-old former bantamweight champion has not posted anything on her Facebook or Twitter profiles since the day of the Nunes fight, and it remains to be seen if she will look to continue her MMA career or focus on other opportunities in Hollywood, WWE and elsewhere.