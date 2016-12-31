2016 has arguably been one of the best years ever for mixed martial arts and it was never going to end without one last big bang.

The packed-out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada was the setting for the madness on Friday night as it hosted it’s third ever MMA event, UFC 207.

Ronda Rousey blitzed in 48-seconds by Amanda Nunes

In the main event of UFC 207, Ronda Rousey returned after 13 months in exile to face the UFC women’s bantamweight champion, Amanda Nunes.

Many thought it would be a fairytale to remember, but the reality was anything but. Nunes came out the gates throwing solid, crisp strikes and she found a home early and often on the challenger.

Rousey looked totally out of her depth, eating strike after strike and seemingly totally bewildered by the champion's combinations.

After just 48-seconds and Rousey in huge trouble, referee Herb Dean stepped in to bring an end to Nunes’ relentless onslaught with Rousey looking finished.

The American stood dazed in the center of the Octagon following the stoppage, but her face was marked up red and her eyes glazed over.

To the total disbelief of all in attendance and those watching around the world, Amanda Nunes had beat the brakes off Rousey in under 50 seconds.

UFC 207: Amanda Nunes beats Ronda Rousey







14 show all UFC 207: Amanda Nunes beats Ronda Rousey

























1/14 Amanda Nunes beats Ronda Rousey Ronda Rousey makes her way to the Octagon on her return to the UFC Getty Images

2/14 Amanda Nunes beats Ronda Rousey Amanda Nunes delivers a brutal right hand to Ronda Rousey to trigger the beginning of the end for her UFC comeback Getty Images

3/14 Amanda Nunes beats Ronda Rousey Ronda Rousey reacts to her 48 second defeat by Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 Getty Images

4/14 Cody Garbrandt beats Dominick Cruz Cody Garbrandt became the first person to beat Dominick Cruz at bantamweight Getty Images

5/14 Cody Garbrandt beats Dominick Cruz Cody Garbrandt knocked Dominick Cruz down three times in a single round as he won the bantamweight championship Getty Images

6/14 Cody Garbrandt beats Dominick Cruz Cody Garbrandt celebrates his bantamweight championship victory over Dominick Cruz Getty Images

7/14 TJ Dillashaw beats John Lineker TJ Dillashaw put himself into bantamweight championship contention as he dominated John Lineker to win by unanimous decision. Getty Images

8/14 Dong Hyun Kim beats Tarec Saffiedine Dong Hyun Kim picked up a narrow split decision victory over Tarec Saffiedine Getty Images

9/14 Ray Borg beats Louis Smolka Ray Borg dominated Louis Smolka to win their flyweight encounter by unanimous decision. Getty Images

10/14 Neil Magny beats Johny Hendricks Neil Magny pulled off a surprise victory over former welterweight champion Johny Hendricks Getty Images

11/14 Antonio Carlos Junior beats Marvin Vettori Marvin Vettori has his eye inspected after suffering two eye pokes inside the first 90 seconds of his defeat by Antonio Carlos Junior Getty Images

12/14 Antonio Carlos Junior beats Marvin Vettori Antonio Carlos Junior beat Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision. Getty Images

13/14 Niko Price beats Brandon Thatch Niko Price picked up his biggest win in the UFC to-date after submitting Brandon Thatch. Getty Images

14/14 Alex Garcia beats Mike Pyle Alex Garcia delivered a stunning knockout to Mike Pyle to win their welterweight prelim bout Getty Images

Once the official announcement had been read, Rousey exited the Octagon sharpish as Nunes spoke on the microphone to Joe Rogan afterward.

Wow #rondarousey exits the Octagon having been beaten in 48 seconds! Congrats Amanda Nunes #ufc207 #ufc #mma #lasvegas #nunes #rouseynunes A video posted by Jim Edwards (@mma_jim) on Dec 30, 2016 at 9:51pm PST

Having been roundly booed all week by the Las Vegas crowd, the Brazilian had the crowd on their feet clapping as she proceeded to tell them she was the best in world. After that, I don’t think anyone is arguing.

Garbrandt puts on a clinic to win the bantamweight title

Few predicted it would’ve happened the way it did, but the result was the same—Cody Garbrandt is the new UFC bantamweight champion of the world.

Garbrandt put on the performance of a lifetime against a champion who stylistically should’ve been a handful for him.

The man from Team Alpha Male arguably lost rounds one and two, but from the start of the third, the tables turned as Garbrandt began to find a home for his big right hand counter.

After opening a massive cut above Cruz’s right eye at the start of the third round Garbrandt never looked back and proceeded to put Cruz on his backside multiple times in the fourth with big counters thrown of ever slowing Cruz strikes.

When the full five rounds were done, there was no doubt who’d won. Cody Garbrandt was the new UFC bantamweight champion and after having the belt strapped around his waist he wasted little time letting TJ Dillashaw know exactly where to find him.

TJ Dillashaw outclasses John Lineker

Before the title fights could begin, TJ Dillashaw faced heavy hitting John Lineker in a highly entertaining bantamweight fight that didn’t fail to live up the hype. Both men were happy to exchange in the center of the Octagon, but time after time it was Dillashaw who landed both his strikes and takedowns without being hit by a counter.

After dominating all three rounds comfortably, Dillashaw got the nod on the scorecards with all three judges scoring the contest 30-26 to the American.

Speaking on the microphone afterward, Dillashaw made it perfectly clear—he wants his UFC bantamweight title back.

In other news …

Elsewhere on the card, Johny Hendricks slipped to his third straight loss after coming out on the wrong side of a split decision loss to fellow countryman, Neil Magny.

Ray Borg defeated Louis Smolka via unanimous decision in the main card opener, while Dong Hyun Kim picked up a split decision win after a lackluster fight with Belgian, Tarec Saffiedine.

UFC 207 Times and Channels

Main Card

Amanda Nunes def Ronda Rousey via TKO, Round 1, 0:48 – to retain the UFC women’s bantamweight title

Cody Garbrandt def. Dominick Cruz by unanimous decision (48-46, 48-47, 48-46) to win the UFC bantamweight title

TJ Dillashaw def. John Lineker via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Dong Hyun Kim def. Tarec Saffiedine by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Ray Borg def. Louis Smolka via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

UFC Fight Pass Prelims

Neil Magny def. Johny Hendricks via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Antonio Carlos Junior def. Marvin Vettori via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Alex Garcia def. Mike Pyle via KO (Punch), Round 1, 3:34

Niko Price def. Brandon Thatch via submission (arm-triangle choke), Round 1, 4:30

UFC Fight Pass early Prelims

Alex Oliveira vs. Tim Means declared a no contest (illegal knee), Round 1, 3:33