Follow the latest from fight week ahead of Michael Bisping vs Dan Henderson II at UFC 204

Michael Bisping defends the UFC middleweight championship against Dan Henderson this Saturday night in Manchester at UFC 204 in rematch of their UFC 100 classic. Follow all the action live as we build up to the showcase event.
- Who is Michael Bisping and what is his background?
- How Bisping became the United Kingdom’s first ever UFC champion
- The Independent’s exclusive interview with Michael Bisping
- Vitor Belfort faces Gegard Mousasi on undercard
- Ovince Saint Preux takes on Jimi Manuwa in light heavyweight clash
- Londoner Brad Pickett heads preliminary card
Full UFC 204 fight card:
Michael Bisping (c) vs Dan Henderson
Vitor Belfort vs Gegard Mousasi
Ovince Saint Preux vs Jimi Manuwa
Stefan Struve vs Daniel Omielanczuk
Mirsad Bektic vs Russell Doane
Preliminary Card
Iuri Alcantara vs Brad Pickett
Ian Entwistle vs Rob Font
Damian Stasiak vs Davey Grant
Leon Edwards vs Albert Tumenov
Preliminary Card
Danny Roberts vs Mike Perry
Leonardo Santos vs Adriano Martins
Lukasz Sajewski vs Marc Diakiese
