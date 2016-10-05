  1. Sport
UFC 204 live: Michael Bisping vs Dan Henderson latest news and updates

Follow the latest from fight week ahead of Michael Bisping vs Dan Henderson II at UFC 204

Michael Bisping defends his UFC middleweight championship at UFC 204 against Dan Henderson Getty

Michael Bisping defends the UFC middleweight championship against Dan Henderson this Saturday night in Manchester at UFC 204 in rematch of their UFC 100 classic. Follow all the action live as we build up to the showcase event.

Full UFC 204 fight card:

Michael Bisping (c) vs Dan Henderson

Vitor Belfort vs Gegard Mousasi                               

Ovince Saint Preux vs Jimi Manuwa                                                        

Stefan Struve vs Daniel Omielanczuk                                                     

Mirsad Bektic vs Russell Doane                                                 

Preliminary Card

Iuri Alcantara vs Brad Pickett                                                      

Ian Entwistle vs Rob Font                                                            

Damian Stasiak vs Davey Grant                                                 

Leon Edwards vs Albert Tumenov                                                           

Preliminary Card

Danny Roberts vs Mike Perry                                                    

Leonardo Santos vs Adriano Martins                                                      

Lukasz Sajewski vs Marc Diakiese

