Follow the latest from fight week ahead of Michael Bisping vs Dan Henderson II at UFC 204

Michael Bisping defends the UFC middleweight championship against Dan Henderson this Saturday night in Manchester at UFC 204 in rematch of their UFC 100 classic. Follow all the action live as we build up to the showcase event.

Follow the live action below...

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

Full UFC 204 fight card:

Michael Bisping (c) vs Dan Henderson

Vitor Belfort vs Gegard Mousasi

Ovince Saint Preux vs Jimi Manuwa

Stefan Struve vs Daniel Omielanczuk

Mirsad Bektic vs Russell Doane

Preliminary Card

Iuri Alcantara vs Brad Pickett

Ian Entwistle vs Rob Font

Damian Stasiak vs Davey Grant

Leon Edwards vs Albert Tumenov

Preliminary Card

Danny Roberts vs Mike Perry

Leonardo Santos vs Adriano Martins

Lukasz Sajewski vs Marc Diakiese