UFC 205 now looks set to be the biggest MMA event in history and it's all because of one man – Conor McGregor.

Having received the fight contract late on Tuesday evening, the Irishman hopped on a plane to New York City where he joined eleven other fighters who will also be lining up on the UFC’s first ever card in New York on 12 November.

Despite being joined by three other UFC champions and multiple other title contenders, the press conference was about one man and one man only. McGregor stole the show from beginning to end and he began right away with telling his opponent at UFC 205, Eddie Alvarez, just exactly how the fight would go down.

"Shut your f***ing mouth," McGregor told Alvarez. "I run New York. I run this whole s**t. And Mystic Mac predicts I'm going to KO you inside of one round."

As ever, his fight prediction was full of confidence and while he was happy to let Alvarez know his fate, he also put the rest of the other 155-pound fighters on notice.

"I'm very happy with the 155-pound weight limit,” McGregor said. “I feel like with all the divisions I ran around and ran through, 155 I feel will be the one where I take over the most."

Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez staredown #UFC205 pic.twitter.com/rKIZDJmiOl — Jim Edwards (@MMA_Jim) September 27, 2016

While McGregor will be busy competing at lightweight for the foreseeable future, one man who will be interested in McGregor’s featherweight title is Jeremy Stephens, who faces Frankie Edgar at UFC 205.

Unfortunately for Stephens, when he tried to engage verbally with McGregor, he got firmly put back in his place by the Irishman who was on fire at that point and had the audience in his hands.

Alvarez and McGregor came face-to-face for the first time since their UFC 205 bout was confirmed (Getty)

The press conference wasn’t all about laughs though. McGregor made the startling revelation that Alvarez would be receiving the same base money for the fight in November than he had done back for his last fight in July.

"He got it done by signing his last contract," McGregor said. "He didn't even negotiate new money for himself. Imagine that. Look at everybody up here. They're all dressed like me. They're all trying to talk like me. They're all trying to be me. Everyone in the game wants this fight. This is the lottery fight. And this man took it on his last contract.

"Imagine that. Imagine getting the biggest fight in the game and [the UFC] saying, ‘Shut your mouth, kid, you'll get paid what you did on your last fight and you're lucky you're getting that.'"

Alvarez will likely be paid more this time around because of the pay-per-view points he now receives as a champion, but it was surprising that he wasn't able to raise his show money for fighting in arguably the biggest fight ever, on the biggest fight card ever.

Dana White splits Alvarez and McGregor apart (Getty)

McGregor taunted Alvarez throughout the forty-five-minute presser, and ‘Mystic Mac’ couldn't help but remind his upcoming opponent just what was in store for him on 12 November.

"He's gonna be shooting, panicking, I'm gonna be hitting him from everywhere," McGregor said. "Sooner or later, he's gonna fall. One of those elbows, one of those shots are gonna dig into that soft, sweet spot, into the temple. And that's all she wrote! Two-weight world champion! UFC history! New York! The Irish are back!"