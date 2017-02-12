The UFC hosted their first ever event at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York, last evening as Germaine de Randamie, the highly decorated 16-time World Muay Thai champion, controversially beat Holy Holm via unanimous decision to claim the first women’s featherweight title.

The shadow of the most dominant women’s featherweight fighter in the world, Cristine ‘Cyborg’ Justino, loomed large over the build-up to the fight, but as ‘Cyborg’ watched on from cageside the focus switched to Holm and de Randamie as they made their way into the Octagon.

After the introductions were done, the first women’s featherweight title fight got underway and the two opened tentatively throwing single shots from the outside as Holm continuously circled to avoid de Randamie squaring her up and unloading. The Dutch fighter landed the better strikes of the two and stuffed a late takedown attempt by Holm at the end of the opening first five minutes.

Germaine de Randamie lands a blow to her opponent's head ( Getty )

Round two came and went as pattern began to emerge. Holm’s striking from the outset was landing short and de Randamie continually landed stiff counters to rock back her opponent’s head and punish her. Controversy struck at the end of the second when de Randamie clocked Holm with a brutal punch way after the round had come to a close and buckled her legs as she staggered back to the corner.

Holm answered the bell for the third round, but she continued tentatively as de Randamie probed forward looking for opportunities to punish her with single pot shots. A clinch against the cage saw Holm attempt a takedown, but de Randamie was wise to it and broke away easily landing a punch on the break.

De Randamie with her belt after victory ( Getty )

Controversy followed once again at the end of the third with Holm enjoying her brightest spot in the fight to land a fierce head kick. De Randamie’s legs slightly dipped, but she responded again by throwing another punch that clipped Holm again after the bell for the round had clearly sounded. The fans booed and the commentator urged the referee to take a point, but de Randamie went unpunished yet again.

Round four opened with Holm dictating the fight as she pushed de Randamie back against the cage twice. Holm tried desperately to get the takedown, but the Dutchwoman resisted and managed to break away landing a knee as she did.

The final round began tentatively with both women sensing they were close on the cards. Holm scored the first significant strike of the round with a big left hand, but she again attempted to take de Randamie down up against the cage and failed. The fight closed out with both women trading strikes until the final few seconds with both their faces bloodied.

The tale of Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie at #UFC208! pic.twitter.com/f94ICyuKN2 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 12, 2017

The rest was then up to the judges and after a brief wait, it was announced that all three judges scored the bout 48-47 in favour of the UFC’s first Dutch champion since Bas Rutten, Germaine de Randamie. Not everyone in attendance liked the result and Joe Rogan on commentary was quick to point out that had the referee deducted a point like he should’ve done at the end of round three, then the fight would have been a draw.

That wasn’t the case though and de Randamie celebrated with her team after with the UFC belt strapped around her waist.

Anderson Silva wins controversial decision

The co-main event of the evening saw Anderson Silva take on Derek Brunson in middleweight action.

Silva walked into the fight having not won a fight at 185-pounds since July 2012 when he defeated Chael Sonnen at UFC 146. Nearly five years down the line, the former UFC middleweight champion faced a tricky opponent in Brunson and his caution was obvious from the outset as the two tentatively met in the centre of the Octagon with not a single strike thrown in the opening minute.

Brunson finished round one strongly with some nice counter uppercuts, but it was a tight, tense opening five minutes. The two continued to look reluctant to engage throughout the second round as the five minutes flew past with barely a strike of any significance landed.

With both fighters knowing the fight was close heading into round three, they closed their distance on their striking battles and exchanged several elbows and knees inside the clinch as the clock ticked down. Brunson was the aggressor pushing the pace up a notch, but Silva ducked and slipped to evade his strikes until he was taken down in the last minute.

After a close, but relatively uneventful fight, Anderson Silva got the win via unanimous decision—suffice to say, social media wasn’t in total agreement with the 29-28, 29-28, 30-27 scorecards.

Jacare hot on the heels of Bisping

The contenders for Michael Bisping’s middleweight title are closing in and Ronaldo Jacare Souza last evening strengthened his case for being the next man to get a shot at the British champion.

After seven fights in a row going to a decision it was almost a life relief for everyone in attendance when Souza submitted his man in the first round.

The finish came when Souza pinned Boetsch up against the fence and proceeded to take him down to the mat and from there it was academic. Souza passed Boetsch’s guard like butter and applied a deep kimura arm lock to get the tap at three minutes and forty-one seconds.

UFC 208 Full Results

Germaine de Randamie def. Holly Holm via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

Anderson Silva def. Derek Brunson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza def. Tim Boetsch via submission (kimura), Round 1, 3:41

Glover Teixeira def. Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Dustin Poirier def. Jim Miller via majority decision (28-28, 30-27, 29-28)

Anderson Silva during his fight with Derek Brunson ( Getty )

Belal Muhammad def. Randy Brown by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Wilson Reis def. Ulka Sasaki via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Islam Makhachev def. Nik Lentz via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-27)

Rick Glenn def. Phillipe Nover via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Ryan LaFlare def. Roan Carneiro via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-28)