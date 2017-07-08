Las Vegas has once again been taken over by UFC fans, as they flood into the city for another International Fight week. The crescendo of this week’s festivities will be Saturday’s main card, featuring two of the best heavyweights, two of the best middleweights and the two best female bantamweights in the world. Highly decorated combat sports athlete and top ranked heavyweight contender Alistair Overeem will be facing former UFC champion and current number one contender Fabricio Werdum. That fight will follow the main card opener between former lightweight champion Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis and divisional veteran Jim Miller.

In the co-main event we have another battle for number one contender, but as middleweight champion Michael Bisping is out with a knee injury, the fight between Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker will be for the interim world title. Romero has been lingering near the top of the division for some time and many feel like he was deserving of a title shot a while ago. With a win here over Whittaker, Romero is guaranteed to be next in line to challenge Bisping. The closer the fight gets though, the more opinion seems to be shifting towards Robert Whittaker: since moving to middleweight six fights ago he has looked unstoppable and his last victory over Jacare Souza confirmed that he is the dark horse at 185lbs.

Representing Australia and New Zealand, Whittaker is driven by the possibility of being the first to take a UFC belt back to that part of the world. He is a quiet, friendly, family man with a great work ethic and some obvious natural physical gifts. Speed and power are his most useful attributes and with a lifetime of martial arts training under his belt, Whittaker has become one of the division’s most dangerous strikers. Yoel Romero on the other hand, is an Olympic level wrestler with more physical attributes than most of the rest of the division combined.

Mayweather vs McGregor: From trash-talk to super-fight







18 show all Mayweather vs McGregor: From trash-talk to super-fight

































1/18 From trash-talk to super-fight Just how did an appearance on late-night show Conan and a rumbling Twitter feud turn into the biggest fight the sport of boxing has ever known.



Here, we tell the story of how the trash-talk turned into a super-fight. Getty Images

2/18 McGregor appears on Conan “If you’re asking would I like to fight Floyd Mayweather, I mean, who would not like to dance around the ring for $180m?” McGregor replied to a playful question from late-night host Conan O’Brien, in July 2015, on whether he would ever be tempted into switching sports.



“I would certainly box him if the opportunity arose,” he smiled.



“Most certainly.”

3/18 Mayweather's observation Mayweather then rekindled the speculation, that December. In an interview with FightHype on the worldwide adulation McGregor had received for knocking out Aldo in just 13 seconds, the American complained that he would never receive such acclaim from the public because of the colour of his skin.



“They say he talk a lot of trash and people praise him for it, but when I did it, they say I’m cocky and arrogant,” Mayweather observed.



“So biased! Like I said before, all I'm saying is this, I ain't racist at all, but I'm telling you racism still exists.” Getty Images

4/18 "I am an Irishman" This time, it didn’t take the other man the best part of half a year to respond. “Don’t ever bring my race into my success again,” McGregor commented in a long Instagram post, the very next day.



“I am an Irishman. My people have been oppressed our entire existence. And still very much are. I understand the feeling of prejudice. It is a feeling that is deep in my blood … If you want we can organise a fight no problem. I will give you a fair 80/20 split purse in my favour seen as your last fight bombed at every area of revenue.”



A feud was born.

5/18 McGregor 'retires' As interest in a fight with Mayweather began to increase, McGregor threatened to retire not just from MMA, but from sport altogether.



UFC president Dana White announced that the promotion has pulled McGregor from the main event at UFC 200, because of his refusal to participate in mandatory media duties. McGregor's response?



"I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese. Catch ya's later."

6/18 Scoop Things came to a boil in May 2016. British tabloid The Sun reported that the two men were “on the verge” of agreeing to a deal, with an unnamed source telling the paper that “Floyd is obsessed with making Conor eat his words”.



The story attracted so much attention that Dana White, the president of the UFC, felt compelled to finally address the situation. He laughed off suggestions the super-fight would ever take place, instead pointing out that McGregor was contracted to the UFC, and would thus be in breach of contract should he attempt to organise a fight himself away from the confines of the Octagon. AFP/Getty Images

7/18 Battle of the photoshopped posters White's comments appeared to spur both men into action. First McGregor tweeted a mocked up fight poster with the caption 'MMA vs Boxing'... Getty Images

8/18 Battle of the photoshopped posters ... before Mayweather responded with an effort of his own (it wasn't quite as good).



Mayweather insisted began to insist a fight was “possible”. Then he told a journalist that he was a retired man and would only countenance returning to professional sport in order to fight McGregor. And then he pressed the nuclear button, offering the Irishman just $50m to fight him in what people were already describing as a billion-dollar bout. Getty Images

9/18 Leonard Ellerbe puts his foot down Hold the hype. Just as things were beginning to heat up, Mayweather’s promotions head, Leonard Ellerbe, poured cold water on the prospective fight, insisting it was “a calculated effort by McGregor to gain more fans”. Getty Images

10/18 Mac gets personal In an attempt to get discussions back on track, McGregor got personal.



"Call me CJ Watson!" he tweet, with a cartoon of him standing triumphantly above a knocked out Mayweather.



The caption was explosive: Mayweather was sent to prison in 2010 for the assault of his then-girlfriend. He was reportedly angry about text messages she had received from NBA star CJ Watson. Getty Images

11/18 White rebuffed At this point in the saga the president of the UFC, Dana White, reenters the fray.



Having previously insisted that the fight was a non-starter, he suddenly proposed a deal: $25m for each fighter, with the complicated PPV splits to be patiently worked out at a later date.



"He's a f***ing comedian," Mayweather replied. Getty Images

12/18 In February 2017... ... McGregor arrived in Las Vegas, to much excitement.



Mayweather tweeted the following. Getty Images

13/18 Conor's response McGregor's response to Mayweather's short statement was brutal and to the point.



"I am in Las Vegas. Floyd has retired on my arrival," he observed.

14/18 Conan's back! Without Conan O'Brien the biggest fight in the history of boxing would still be a daydream.



In March he invited Dana White onto his show, who said the following.



“I do think it’s gonna happen. I think it’s going to be a tough deal because obviously [there are] a lot of egos involved in this deal and a lot of people, so that always makes it tougher.



"On the flip side, there’s so much money involved. I just don’t see how it doesn’t happen.”

15/18 Conor and Conlan McGrgor was in New York to support Belfast boxer Michael Conlan in his professional debut against Tim Ibarra in March.



But the spotlight quickly sought him out. He reminded everyone that an announcement was imminent by shouting furiously into the face of ESPN boxing reporter Dan Rafael: "I AM BOXING!" Getty Images

16/18 Fine downgraded On March 22, an outstanding fine McGregor had with the Nevada Athletic Commission was downgraded, paving the way for the Irishman to obtain his necessary boxing license. Getty Images

17/18 McGregor confirms On Wednesday 14 June, the fight was finally confirmed by both men.



“THE FIGHT IS ON,” McGregor posted on Twitter, along with a mocking picture of himself side-by-side with Floyd Mayweather Snr.

18/18 Mayweather confirms “It’s official!" replied Mayweather on Instagram, along with a short promotional video confirming the involvement of Showtime. Getty Images

Although we only see glimpses of his wrestling prowess, as he beats most opponents with striking, when we have seen him get a hold of an opponent he throws them around like its nothing. His explosiveness takes people by surprise as he tends to fight very loose and relaxed, until he decides to put it on someone and then he moves at a tremendous speed. Whittaker is a sharper and more disciplined striker with fast reactions and pinpoint countering. Romero’s weakness is that he telegraphs a lot of his movement, so if Whittaker is on his game and paying close attention to what his foe is doing, there is a good chance he can land his counter left hook.

The key to winning this fight will be patience, especially considering that it will be contested over five rounds. Any exchanges that these two get into will be fast and lethal, so entering into them with absolute awareness and a healthy respect of the dangers would be wise. With Romero being on the longest current win streak in the division and Whittaker looking like a different athlete all together since moving up a division, either of these will be worthy of a title shot. It may be the last chance for a 40 year old Romero, whilst it may be too early for the 26 year old Whittaker. Will youth or wisdom be the deciding factor on this night, or will it simply be down to who lands first?

Once that fight is in the history books and Michael Bisping knows his next challenger, we move on to the main event. Valentina ‘The Bullet’ Shevchenko will get a shot at redemption as she rematches Amanda ‘The Lioness’ Nunes. In their first encounter at UFC 196 last year, Nunes left with the decision but I think everyone agrees that, although the first two rounds were largely dominated by the ‘Lioness’, Shevchenko clearly won the third stanza. That makes this even more interesting because, not only is Amanda now the champion which means the belt is up for grabs, but this will be a five round fight instead of three.

Shevchenko must feel like the momentum had shifted in her favour in their first fight and had there been another 10 minutes to work, her conditioning and experience would have come into play. Nunes is the bigger, more physical fighter. She made her way to the top by bullying opponents around the Octagon and beating them with an aggressive boxing style. Her Judo experience makes her wily in the clinch and she’s shown great balance, scrambling and takedown defence against strong grapplers like Sarah McMann, Cat Zingano and in her successful title shot against Miesha Tate a year ago.

Romero has been lingering near the top of the division for some time ( Getty )

Most of the time the pressure and power-punching is too much for the opposition and they fold under the Nunes offensive. Shevchenko however, showed toughness and a lot of heart to withstand the first 10 minutes of heat and was able to come back fighting - a new experience in the Octagon for Nunes and a lesson that will surely have made her a better fighter. Whatever lessons were learned in that first tilt need to be brought to the forefront of their minds. This rematch could turn out to be the toughest test of either fighter’s career, especially given the fact that they know each other so well.

For Nunes this is one more step in the journey to cement her legacy. For Shevchenko it will be the opportunity to grasp the dream she has been chasing and get the validation she seeks for years of hard work. Nunes is ferocious and prepared to go through anyone that wants to take her title. Shevchenko is a technician with clinical precision and a wealth of combat sport experience. It is safe to say that she is preparing to go through hell to get her hands on that UFC gold. There is no doubt in my mind that these are the two best female bantamweights in the world and this weekend they will prove it. I expect a very competitive fight with a lot of back and forth action.

Plenty of other great fights throughout the night including the preliminary card headliner which sees ninth-ranked heavyweight Travis Browne taking on the Russian submission machine, Aleksei Oleinik. Oleinik is 3-1 in the UFC so far and all of his wins came in the first round. His overall professional record though is an impressive 51-10-1 and with a nickname like ‘The Boa Constrictor’ you can bet that Browne is planning on a long range fight!

Watch UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 live on BT Sport 2 from 1am BST on the morning of Sunday 9th July, or catch the Early Prelims exclusively on UFC Fight Pass from 11:30pm BST on Saturday