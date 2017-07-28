This weekend marks the return of the light-heavyweight badboy, and the former division and pound-for-pound king, Jon 'Bones' Jones. It's been two years since he wore the title. His last defence was a successful one, bettering the current champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 over five rounds to hand the Olympian his first loss. The following months were far more challenging, however, as Jones was stripped of the title and had to stand by as his rival, Cormier, claimed the vacant belt four months later with a second round submission of top contender Anthony Johnson.

To say that this feud has been simmering up until this point would be an understatement. At each encounter security was required to keep Cormier and Jones apart and every time, fans and fighters alike left fired up and impatient for the rematch. Well, it's finally here! This weekend at UFC 214, Cormier will walk to the Octagon for his fourth title defence, but this time with the added incentive of beating the undefeated former champion, which in turn would legitimise himself as the true light-heavyweight king.

We've only seen Jones once since the title was taken away from him. He was lined up to face Cormier at UFC 197 but injury would keep the reigning champion in the commentary booth while Jones squared off against highly-ranked Ovince Saint Preux. It was a calm and controlled performance with Jones looking like he barely moved out of third gear. At the end of the fight Jones was handed the interim title, which he passed onto his coach, stating, "That's not the real belt." His feelings towards DC have only matured since then and his monk-like focus this week has been as intriguing as it is unnerving.

We've never seen Jones like this before. It's as if this continuing battle with Cormier has focused him on the martial arts in ways that he hadn't before. Always athletically gifted and naturally talented, it wouldn't be crass to say that a young Jon Jones cruised his way to the title without much competition. The only obstacles he had to overcome were self-inflicted. Many of the issues he had were likely down to the fact that he was young and reckless, at the same time as being incredibly talented and successful.

When DC came onto the scene, a heavyweight champion from another organisation, he began calling Jones out on several of his misdemeanors. Cormier did a good job of playing the righteous older brother and talking down to the young champion, in a way that nobody had before, almost disregarding how dangerous a fighter Jones was. It was clear that the two were at opposite ends of the spectrum on most things apart from one; they both wanted to be the UFC light heavyweight champion.

After Jones beat DC at UFC 182 in early January 2015, he briefly had the upper hand. But, after losing his title, he created an opportunity for Cormier to step in and continue 'big-brothering' him. With his suspension, Jones found himself caught in a parallel universe where DC was positioned above him. He had a target to aim for, but didn’t have the chance to reach it and set the record straight. This frustrated energy has been poured into training and the clips of footage we've seen recently show a very different Jon Jones.



If it wasn't for this fascinating journey that these two athletes have been on since the build-up began ahead of their first encounter, our anticipation for this moment wouldn't be as great. The reigning, defending champion, Daniel Cormier, is a durable and determined competitor, who will grind out a win come hell or high water. The only man able to resist his onslaught so far has been Jones. Cormier’s tenacity and heart are astounding and his seemingly natural ability to get right under Jones’ skin is adding a special flavour to this feud.

Jones is probably the most dynamic and creative fighter we've ever seen in the sport. He has all of the right physical attributes to be the pound-for-pound best - the perfect height to rule at light-heavy, as well as heavyweight at some point; reach surpassed by nobody on the UFC roster; a combination of confidence, charisma and killer instinct that makes for an athlete who can transcend the sport. It would only take a unique set of circumstances and the perfect counterpart in Cormier to make for such an epic rematch.

I could write for days about this fight card. It is one of the most stacked that the UFC has ever put together. I know that is such a cliché thing to say, but with three titles on the line, as well as some of the toughest Octagon warriors ever to step foot on the canvas, it truly is shaping up to be the event of the year. Tyron Woodley is defending his world welterweight title against Brazilian Jiu Jitsu phenom, Demian Maia. Cris Cyborg will be facing Tonya 'Triple Threat' Evinger, for the vacant women's featherweight title. And we have to mention Robbie Lawler versus 'Cowboy' Cerrone! It's going to be a wild night of mixed martial arts action!

