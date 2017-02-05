This week's UFC action was in Houston, with the main event a featherweight bout between Dennis Bermudez and former title challenger Chan Sung Jung, as the 'Korean Zombie' returned for the first time since August 2013 having been out of action on mandatory military service.

Jung’s legendary resilience was tested with barely a minute on the clock as Bermudez exploded a right hand on his chin. Jung ate it well, but he looked on unsteady legs. Bermudez on the other hand seemed to be settling to his task nicely as he continually punished Jung with counter shots.

But then the moment came. Jung landed a devastating right uppercut that to send Bermudez crashing to the mat on his backside. Jung went to follow up with strikes on the ground, but before he could land anything significant referee Herb Dean jumped in to make the save and wave the fight over.

After doing his service for his country, Jung returned to the Octagon in the most glorious way he could have ever imagined.

Herrig upsets Grasso in the co-main event

In the co-main event, Alexa Grasso’s rapid ascension up the UFC women’s strawweight division hit a roadblock as she was defeated by Felice Herrig via a unanimous decision.

Grasso looked classy in the first round and dictated the action with her footwork and varied striking offense. Herrig, however, fought back well and she had several bright moments in round two as she began to time and counter her attacks as Grasso pushed forward.

With it likely a round a piece heading into the third, it was all to play for. Sensing the importance of the final five minutes, both women started tentatively as Herrig looked for a takedown that Grasso escaped within seconds of having her back on the mat.

Grasso tried to mount some offense in the final two minutes, but as the clock ran down her desperation grew and Herrig continued to punish her with stinging counters until the fight came to an end.

All three judges scored the fight to the underdog Herrig, who was returning after over a year off from the Octagon.



Andrade and Hill put on a war

The best fight of the evening was the first women’s strawweight bout on the card between Jessica Andrade and Angela Hill.

Both women went toe-to-toe for the entire fifteen minutes and put on a fantastic show of endless cardio, great chins and heavy hitting. After a bloody, back and forth battle where both women dropped each other on the feet in the third round, the judges ruled Andrade the winner via a unanimous decision.

Also on the main card, Marcel Fortuna scored a huge upset win over Anthony Hamilton, James Vick defeated Abel Trujillo, and Vokan Oezdemir upset the odds and defeated Ovince St. Preux on his UFC debut.

UFC Fight Night 104 full results

Chan Sung Jung def. Dennis Bermudez

via knockout (punch), round 1, 2:49

Felice Herrig def. Alexa Grasso

via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

James Vick def. Abel Trujillo

via submission (D'arce choke), Round 3, 0:29

Volkan Oezdemir def. Ovince Saint Preux

via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Marcel Fortuna def. Anthony Hamilton

via KO (punches), round 1, 3:10

Jessica Andrade def. Angela Hill

via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card

Curtis Blaydes def. Adam Milstead

via TKO (injury), round 2, 0:59

Chas Skelly def. Chris Gruetzemacher

via submission (rear-naked choke), round 2, 2:01

Ricardo Ramos def. Michinori Tanaka

via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

Tecia Torrres def. Bec Rawlings

via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC Fight Pass Prelims

Niko Price def. Alex Morono

via KO (strikes), round 2, 5:00

Khalil Rountree def. Daniel Jolly

via knockout (knee), round 1, 0:52