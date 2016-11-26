Following two successful shows back to back last weekend - in Belfast, Northern Ireland and Sao Paulo, Brazil - the Octagon continues its circumnavigation of the planet and touches down in Melbourne, Australia this weekend. I have made the day-long journey across the globe to be sitting Octagonside for another great card of fights. The main event is a pivotal bout in the middleweight division, and after Krzysztof Jotko bested Thales Leities in Brazil, and Gegard Mousasi ran through Uriah Hall in the Belfast main event last weekend, the rankings are in motion and one of these main event athletes will look to edge a little closer to that coveted UFC middleweight gold.

Derek Brunson has been somewhat of a dark horse in the past couple of years, not only stringing five wins together, but stopping the last four opponents in the first round. With an aggressive, swarming style, backed up by his extensive Division II wrestling experience, he tends to overwhelm his opposition with speed, and catch them with a powerful left hand as they back up and give space. If anyone in the division can match him for speed though, it is New Zealand native, Robert Whittaker.

Since winning The Ultimate Fighter at welterweight, just before his 22nd birthday, Whittaker has continued to impress. Like many fighters who join the UFC at a young age, it wasn’t long before the cut to welterweight was too much for a growing young man, and his move up to middleweight was inevitable. He wasted no time in stopping both Clint Hester and Brad Tavares to alert the division of his arrival. The UFC would then test the ranges of his MMA game, matching him up against Uriah Hall’s dynamic striking skills, and Rafael Natal’s respected Jiu Jitsu skills. Both bouts he came through with flying colours, elevating him to number seven in the rankings.

Whittaker now finds himself sitting one place above the streaking Brunson in the rankings, and on the cusp of what could be a huge 2017. It’s likely that a win here moves Whittaker within one fight of the title, but Brunson has the same plans. Although Whittaker has five submission wins on his record, he has been predominantly a striker since joining the UFC. His footwork and hand speed can be a problem for any man in the division, and his ability to strike with power while moving backwards will be an essential skill against Brunson.

There is no doubt that Whittaker is the more polished striker of the two. It’s also probable that he has more tools in that range, to trouble Brunson. But that aggressive rush that has seen many fighters fall to a big left hand, mixed into the chaos of the flurry, is a real threat for Whittaker. I would imagine that Brunson will not want to contend at range in this bout. I expect him to punch his way into a clinch and utilise his strong wrestling to stifle Whittaker, and nullify his diverse striking game. A close range battle will allow Brunson to dominate position, and look to catch Whittaker later in the fight when he is tired and trying to find the knockout.

If this is in fact Brunson’s game plan then Whittaker will have to employ a patient kickboxing attack and strong takedown defence in the early rounds. The Melbourne crowd will be on his side so the additional challenge of controlling his emotion will be another good test of the young New Zealander, if he is to contend for the belt in the near future. This is also the main event, making it a five round bout, which gives both fighters an extra ten minutes to establish their lead. For a division that was tied up for a number of years by the great Anderson Silva, the weight class has never been so competitive as it is now.

We have the top five dominating the rankings at the moment, and switching positions regularly, but a bout like this one between Whittaker and Brunson just shows how deep the division is now - two fighters, separated by one place in the rankings, both with five-fight win streaks on the line and a lot of momentum behind them. Will Whittaker ignite the fans in attendance and make his argument for a top five ranking, or can Brunson rain on his parade and keep his own championship train in motion?

Derek Brunson has won five in a row - four in the first round (Getty)

A great main event, supported by a great undercard, featuring some of the best, and rising talent in Australasia. The co-main event will feature Jake Matthews, who is looking to return to winning form after a disappointing trip to Las Vegas. Matthews says that it was an important learning experience and the young athlete is not perturbed by the setback, seeing it as a part of his development as a mixed martial artist. Much like the main event, his opponent, Andrew Holbrook, will want to contest this fight at close range, where he can strike and attack the neck of his foe, and spoil the party for the local fighter.

It will be another great event, kicking off on Sunday morning here in Melbourne. Be sure to tune in. The Australian fans will make this an event to remember, and will spur on every fighter to push hard for the victory. I will be on the mic during the fights, so get in touch with me on Twitter at @danhardymma, and use the hashtag #UFCMelbourne to join in the conversation.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Brunson live on BT Sport from 1am GMT on Sunday morning, or catch the Early Prelims from 11:30pm GMT on Saturday night.