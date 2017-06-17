It was all eyes on the Singapore Indoor Stadium this morning as Holly Holm took on Bethe Correia in the main event of UFC Fight Night 111.

Holm became a household name overnight back in November 2015 when she demolished Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 to lay claim to the UFC women’s bantamweight title. That win would prove to be the high point of her UFC career so far and since that landmark night in Melbourne she’s lost three fights on the bounce to Miesha Tate, Valentina Shevchenko, and Germain de Randamie.

Many believed that the main event fight with Correia this morning was booked with the intention of getting the highly marketable Holm back in the win column, but that was a rough assessment of her Brazilian opponent who should never have been written off so quickly.

The Singapore crowd gave Holm a rousing reception on arrival and despite her recent lack of form, she looked cool, calm, and collected as she entered the Octagon.

Round one began at a very slow pace with the first two minutes passing with barely a strike thrown. Holm landed a nice leg kick in the fourth minute, but that aside, nothing else of significance landed in the first five minutes.

Unfortunately, things didn’t get better in round two. Both fighters circled the Octagon well out of range of one another and only closed the gap to throw single leg kicks that often missed their mark. With the bout descending into nothing very quickly, referee Marc Goddard paused the bout and told both women, “I respect the game plan, but we have to make something happen”. It was a good try to get something started, but still, the round finished without action.

Round three was where it all changed. Correia came out her corner cocky and beckoned Holm on in the centre of the Octagon. Holm needed no second invitation and landed a beautiful head kick to put the Brazilian on her back out cold.

A dismal fight was finished with one of the most beautiful strikes of the evening. The look of relief on Holm’s face was plain to see and speaking afterwards she admitted the win took a lot of weight off her shoulders.

It wasn’t a great fight by any means, but the knockout was very memorable.

Marcin Tybura beats Andrei Arlovski

In the co-main event of the evening, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski took on rising Polish star, Marcin Tybura. Heading into the bout, Arlovski was on a very poor run of form with four straight losses and many calling for his retirement.

His opponent, Tybura, is a man very much on the rise and he came out the gates fast and took the Belarusian down to the mat where he proceeded to work on him with ground and pound for three breathless minutes.

Just when it looked like the referee was going to call the fight, Arlovski somehow escaped his predicament and for the final ten seconds of the round, he unloaded bombs on the Polish fighter who seemed to be stunned that he was still in the fight.

Tybura had expended a lot of energy in round one and it showed in the second five minutes as Arlovski began to take control on the feet. The pace slowed and the fight morphed into a plodding, awkward brawl.

Round three was awful. Both fighters were spent and aside from a Tybura takedown, little action ensued before the fight ended. Tybura clearly won two of three rounds and he got the nod on the scorecards. What a sad way for Arlovski’s UFC career to potentially finish.

UFC Fight Night 111 Results

Holly Holm def. Bethe Correia via knockout (head kick) at Round 3, 1:09

Marcin Tybura def. Andrei Arlovski via unanimous decision (29-28, 28-27, 29-27)

Colby Covington def Dong Hyun Kim via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-27)

Rafael Anjos def. Tarec Saffiedine via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Jon Tuck def. Takanori Gomi via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 1, 1:12

Walt Harris def. Cyril Asker via TKO (elbows), Round 1, 1:44

Alex Caceres def. Rolando Dy via TKO (doctor stoppage), Round 2, 5:00

Ulka Sasaki def. Justin Scoggins via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 2, 3:19

Li Jingliang def. Frank Camacho via unanimous decision (29-27, 28-27, 29-27)

Russell Doane def. Kwan Ho Kwak via TKO (punches) at Round 1, 4:09

Naoki Inoue def. Carls John de Tomas via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Lucie Pudilova def. Ji Yeon Kim via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)