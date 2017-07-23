It was all eyes on Long Island, New York on Saturday evening as the UFC on Fox 25 took place at the Nassau Coliseum with a main event featuring Kelvin Gastelum taking on Chris Weidman.

Both men came into the bout with plenty to prove. Weidman was riding a three-fight losing streak after losing his UFC middleweight title to Luke Rockhold in December 2015, while Gastelum was coming off the back of having his win over Vitor Belfort scrapped after failing his post-fight drug test for marijuana last March.

Weidman, fighting in his own backyard, was by far the favoured of the two fighters with the crowd and he got a great reception as he entered the arena. There was plenty of respect between the two heading into the bout, but after they touched gloves for the final time it was all business.

Round one began tentatively as both men measured each other out on the feet. Midway through the round Weidman got a takedown, but Gastelum defended a kimura attempt well and made his way back to his feet with 90-seconds left on the clock.

Gastelum then turned the tables and landed a big right hand to knock Weidman down to the mat. The clock saved the former UFC middleweight champion and in round two he took control of the bout again with his wrestling.

Round three began at a blistering pace as both men came out swinging looking to land big shots. Weidman got the better of the exchanges, but Gastelum did well to fend him off until he was caught with a nice single left takedown midway through the round.

Weidman won with an arm triangle choke ( Getty )

It proved to be a pivotal moment as Weidman worked the position well and sunk in a head and arm triangle choke. Gastelum had nowhere to go and he tapped out handing Weidman the victory.

Weidman spoke passionately in his post-fight interview and called out UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. He might need another win before he gets a title fight, but Weidman is well and truly back in the mix at 185-pounds.

In the co-main event, featherweights Dennis Bermudez and Darren Elkins went toe-to-toe in a fight were both men were looking to insert themselves into the title mix at 145-pounds.

Bermudez (L) lost to Elkins ( Getty )

Elkins began the fight well and in round one and he took Bermudez down multiple times to assert his control on the bout early on. He continued the pattern in round two as he again closed Bermudez for space and ended up putting his shoulders on the mat multiple times.

Bermudez came on strong in round three, but the fight went the distance and Elkins got the nod on two of the judges’ scorecards to get the split decision.

Elsewhere on the card, Jimmie Rivera made it 20 wins in a row after he defeated Tomas Almeida in the main card opener, while Marlon Vera defeated newcomer Brian Kelleher to elevate himself into the rankings at 135-pounds.

UFC on Fox 25 Full Results

Main card

Chris Weidman def. Kelvin Gastelum via submission (Arm triangle). Round 3, 3:45

Darren Elkins def. Dennis Bermudez via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Patrick Cummins def. Gian Villante via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Jimmie Rivera def. Thomas Almeida by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-27)

Preliminary Bouts

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos def. Lyman Good via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)

Eryk Anders def. Rafael Natal via KO (punches), Round 1, 2:54

Alex Oliveira def. Ryan LaFlare via KO (Uppercut), Round 2 - 1:50

Chase Sherman def. Damian Grabowski via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-27)

UFC Fight Pass Prelims

Jeremy Kennedy def. Kyle Bochniak via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Marlon Vera def. Brian Kelleher via Submission (armbar) (R1, 2:18)

Junior Albini def. Timothy Johnson via KO (punch), Round 1, 2:51

Shane Burgos def. Godofredo Pepey via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-28)

Chris Wade def. Frankie Perez via Unanimous Decision (29-28 , 29-28, 30-27)