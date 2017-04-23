UFC Nashville: Cub Swanson defeats brave Artem Lobov while Al Iaquinta returns in style

It was all eyes on Nashville, Tennessee last evening as UFC Fight Night 108 went down at the Bridgestone Arena.

In the main event, the no. 4 ranked UFC featherweight Cub Swanson took on Conor McGregor’s SBG Ireland teammate, Artem Lobov.

​Many predicted it would be an easy night of work for Swanson, but the reality was anything but. Lobov started well in round one, scoring an early takedown and firing back with some solid counter shots as Swanson pushed forward.

In round two, Swanson fought back and managed to get a takedown of his own after a well-timed trip off a clinch. The American nearly sunk in a rear-naked choke, but Lobov got back to his feet and ended the round firing some nice left hand which found their mark.

Round three was all Swanson as he turned up the pressure and landed some nice striking combinations to wobble Lobov on multiple occasions. The American was really starting to enjoy himself at this point, and he taunted Lobov several times after landing clean shots.

Lobov refused to back down though, and in round four he came out strong landing some nice left hands to dip the legs of Swanson. The American wasn’t deterred though, and before the round was out, he also landed some nice shots of his own with his overhand right landing with frequency and cutting Lobov badly on his left eyelid.

​In the final round, Lobov came out aggressively looking to take the fight to Swanson with some nice check hooks and inside leg kicks. Swanson, however, had an answer for most of his offense and the American defended well while firing in some vicious shots of his own.

Before the fight was over, Swanson landed a big head kick, but Lobov ate it well and even had the wherewithal to taunt back at him. Swanson then threw Lobov to the mat with 30-seconds remaining, but Lobov again got back to his feet and the two duked it out before the final klaxon went.

It was a brave effort by a bruised and bloddied Lobov, but there was only ever going to be one winner. Cub Swanson took all three cards 49-46, 49-46, 50-45.

Al Iaquinta makes a winning return

In the co-main event, Al Iaquinta returned after a two-year exile to take on TUF season 1 winner, Diego Sanchez. Despite his lengthy layoff, Iaquinta made lightwork of the UFC legend and after just 90-seconds he put him on the deck with a massive right hand.

Sanchez bravely got back to his feet, but the writing was on the wall. Iaquinta followed up with another right hand and Sanchez once again hi the deck. The referee ‘Big’ John McCarthy then dove in for the save before Sanchez took any further damage. Iaquinta celebrated by jumping out of the cage and playing to the crowd who were all on their feet amazed by what they’d just seen.

2 years off?

​Stevie Ray pushed to his limits by Lauzon

Scottish lightweight Stevie Ray was also in action last evening as he took on American, Joe Lauzon. Ray did well to survive a torrid round one as Lauzon hit him with some vicious ground and pound after taking him down early.

The Scot rallied bravely though in rounds two and three, and he began to pick Lauzon apart on the feet with some accurate boxing. Round three really made the difference for Ray as an exhausted Lauzon had no answer for his relentless pressure. The fight went the distance, but after a tense pause, Ray got the nod via a majority decision from the judges.

​Elsewhere on the card…

Mike ‘Platinum’ Perry kicked off the main card in style with a vicious second round knockout of Jake Ellenberger. Perry put in a composed performance and in round two he found a home for a short, sharp elbow that sent Ellenberger crashing to the mat unconscious. Doctors tended to the stricken Ellenberger after the bout, but thankfully he made it back to his feet during Perry’s post-fight interview.

UFC Fight Night 108 Results

Cub Swanson def. Artem Lobov via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45)

Al Iaquinta def. Diego Sanchez via knockout (punches). Round 1, 1:38

Ovince Saint Preux def. Marcos Rogerio de Lima via submission (Von Flue choke) Round 2, 2:11

John Dodson def. Eddie Wineland via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Stevie Ray def. Joe Lauzon via majority decision (28-27, 29-27, 28-28)

Mike Perry def. Jake Ellenberger via knockout (elbow). Round 2, 1:05

Thales Leites def. Sam Alvey via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Brandon Moreno def. Dustin Ortiz via technical submission (rear-naked choke), Round 2, 4:06

Scott Holtzman def. Michael McBride via Unanimous Decision (30-27,30-27,30-26)

Danielle Taylor def. Jessica Penne via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Alexis Davis def. Cindy Dandois via unanimous decision (29-28, 29=28, 29-28)

Bryan Barberena def. Joe Proctor via TKO (knees, punches). Round 1, 3:30

Hector Sandoval def. Matt Schnell via knockout (punches), Round 1, 4:24