Amanda Nunes has apologised for the comments she made after stopping Ronda Rousey in just 48 seconds at UFC 207 last December.

The UFC women’s bantamweight champion soured Rousey’s return to mixed martial arts by not only defending her 135lbs title, but utterly overwhelming the belt’s former holder.

After her ferocious punching had forced referee Herb Dean to end the contest, Nunes told reporters to “forget about Ronda Rousey” as she was “going to do movies” and retire.

However, Nunes has now apologised for these comments and others she made in the aftermath of the fight, claiming that they were made in the heat of the moment.

“Let me take a moment to explain myself,” Nunes wrote on her Instagram account.

“I was overwhelmed with adrenaline, emotion and hurt at the time. I held so much in during the weeks prior to my fight with Ronda.

“I might have said or posted some things at the time that I now realize was not the right thing to do. I want to apologize to Ronda. Her fans and mine and the UFC as well.

“Ronda is an amazing athlete and has done so much for this sport, especially for the women.”

Dana White, the UFC's president, recently cast doubt on whether Rousey would fight again after her devastating defeat to Nunes.

Speaking to the UFC Unlimited podcast, White said: "If I had to say right here, right now - and I don't like saying right here, right now because it's up to her, it's her thing - but I wouldn't say she fights again. I think she's probably done."