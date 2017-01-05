Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar has received a one-year ban from the sport following a doping violation.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) announced on Wednesday night that the WWE star had been handed the ban after failing two drug tests ahead of UFC 200.

At the July event, Lesnar returned to the Octagon following a four-and-a-half year hiatus, during which time he had been performing as a WWE superstar, and claimed a unanimous-decision victory over Mark Hunt.

Lesnar tested positive for clomiphene and 4-hydroxyxlomiphine in an out-of-competition urine test on June 28, 2016 as well as an in-ring urine test on the night of the fight on July 9, 2016, in Las Vegas.

The banned drug is an anti-estrogen agent that can indirectly raise natural testosterone levels in the body, as well as counteracting the side effects of the use of anabolic steroids.

The suspension has been backdated to July 15, six days after his win over Hunt, meaning if he chooses to return to the sport he will be able to from July 15, 2017.

Lesnar, who held the heavyweight title between 2008 and 2010, was also given a one-year suspension and a $250,000 fine by the Nevada Athletic Commission in December.