Michael van Gerwen fights back to retain Premier League darts title

World number one Michael van Gerwen snatched the Premier League title out of Peter Wright's hands at the O2 Arena in London.

The Dutchman, playing his fifth consecutive final, took advantage of Wright missing six match darts in the penultimate leg to hit double four and retain his title with an 11-10 victory.

Wright, having ended retirement-bound Phil Taylor's glittering Premier League career with a 10-9 semi-final win, was cruising to a maiden title after surging into 5-1 and 7-3 leads.

But Van Gerwen, who defeated Gary Anderson 10-7 in the last four, returned from a mid-match interval refreshed and won five of the next six legs to apply pressure that Wright eventually buckled under.