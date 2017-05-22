Laurent Frayssinous parts ways with Catalans Dragons

Laurent Frayssinous has become the second Super League coaching casualty of 2017 after parting company with Catalans Dragons.

Frayssinous, who was in his fifth season as head coach of the club, paid the price for his team's 18-10 defeat to Huddersfield at the Magic Weekend on Sunday which left them in trouble in the bottom four.

A statement by the club said: "This morning, following the anticipated return in France, the chairman Bernard Guasch and some members of the board have mutually agreed with Laurent Frayssinous to part company."

The Dragons have placed assistant coaches Jerome Guisset and Michael Monaghan in charge ahead of Friday's game at Salford, alongside general manager Alex Chan while they begin the search for a successor.

