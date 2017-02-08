Castleford Tigers

Coach: Daryl Powell

Last season: 6th

Gain: Zak Hardaker

Loss: Denny Solomona

Everyone enjoys the way that Cas play the game. The question this season is whether they will have the cutting edge to turn good performances into points without the prolific Solomona. With Hardaker and Greg Eden added to the mix, however, the signs are good. Powell will continue to draw more out of players than seems feasible and the Tigers will continue to over-achieve.

They also need Luke Gale to re-adjust quickly to club rugby after an unhappy time with England in the autumn internationals.

Prediction: 5th

Zak Hardaker returns to Super League after a brief spell in Australia ( Getty )

Catalan Dragons

Coach: Laurent Frayssinous

Last season: 8th

Gain: Greg Bird

Loss: Glenn Stewart

With relatively few genuinely world-class players plying their trade, the comings and goings in Perpignan could be pivotal. The Catalans didn't want to lose Stewart and much will depend on how much Bird has left in the tank on his return to the club.

The Dragons showed how formidable they could be in the first half of last season, before falling in a heap in the second. If they fail to find some consistency, Frayssinous' position will be precarious to say the least.

Prediction: 8th

Greg Bird joins Catalans for 2017 ( Getty )

Huddersfield Giants

Coach: Rick Stone

Last season: 12th

Gain: Jake Mamo

Loss: Joe Wardell

After years of relative consistency, last season's collapse showed the need for major surgery. The recruitment they have carried out so far hardly adds up to that, so the fear is that the Giants will struggle again.

That means an unhealthy reliance on Danny Brough's kicking game and on Jermaine McGillvary's try-scoring ability. The appointment of Leroy Cudjoe as captain is interesting and could draw out more impact from a player of undoubted talent.

Prediction: 11th

Leroy Cudjoe has been named Huddersfield captain for 2017 ( Getty )

Hull FC

Coach: Lee Radford

Last season: 1st

Gain: Albert Kelly

Loss: Kirk Yeaman

It was a momentous season for Hull, winning at Wembley and finishing top of the table at the end of the regular season. All their momentum deserted them at that point, but they have made an imaginative move in bringing a wildcard like Kelly on board from relegated neighbours Hull KR. On the other hand, the sheer solidity of Yeaman could be badly missed on his retirement and last year's formidable pack is getting no younger.

Prediction: 3rd

Hull will hope to build on last season's Challenge Cup success ( Getty )

Leeds Rhinos

Coach: Brian McDermott

Last season: 9th

Gain: Matt Parcell

Loss: James Segeyaro

Leeds are keen to pass off last season's disasters as an exercise in character building, but they might not find it easy to bounce back the way they think they should. Much will depend on how they fare with yet another new hooker from the Antipodes in Parcell.

It is also time for the Rhinos' much vaunted next wave of new talent to show that they are capable of picking up the banner and running with it. Watch out for Ash Golding doing just that from full-back.

Prediction: 6th

Leeds' young player like Ash Golding need to step up in 2017 ( Getty )

Leigh Centurions

Coach: Neil Jukes

Last season: 1st in Championship

Gain: Glenn Stewart

Loss: Reni Maitua

Promoted Leigh can be exhilarating to watch, but the issue is whether they can play to the required level week after week in Super League. Their low-profile but highly effective coach has presided over the recruitment of a number of young players who could make the transition, plus the real coup of bringing Glenn Stewart on board when he could have picked from established Super League clubs.

Prediction: 10th

Glenn Stewart left Catalan Dragons for promoted side Leigh Centurions ( Getty )

Salford Red Devils

Coach: Ian Watson

Last season: 10th

Gain: Todd Carney

Loss: Josh Griffin

With a bit of luck, Salford will not have their owner, Marwan Koukash, promising their fans the moon and the stars without being able to deliver. The depressing attendances at the AJ Bell Stadium are evidence of the credibility gap that has grown between him and the supporters. Carney is a risky signing, as it is a matter for conjecture how he will behave if he fails to force his way into the starting line-up pretty quickly, but there is talent in the squad.

Dr Marwan Koukash needs to bring the fans back to Salford for a successful season ( Getty )

Prediction: 7th

St Helens

Coach: Keiron Cunningham

Last season: 4th

Gain: Matty Smith

Loss: Jordan Turner

Saints have suffered an immediate blow with Smith breaking his leg in a pre-season game. If they can battle through without him for a few weeks there is the talent in the squad to improve slightly on last season. Cunningham is asking a lot, though, of young players like his son, Jonah. It will be a boost if Tommy Makinson is fit for the start of the season, as there are few better finishers.

Prediction: 4th

St Helens suffered the early loss of Matty Smith in pre-season ( Getty )

Wakefield Trinity

Coach: Chris Chester

Last season: 8th

Gain: Keegan Hirst

Loss: Craig Hall

Chester did astonishingly well to keep Trinity out of trouble last season, but they have had more escapes than Houdini and cannot keep getting away with it. They have done equally well to hang onto the classy young wingman, Tom Johnstone, on an extended contract. Losing the under-rated and versatile Hall is a sign of the times; clubs have not had to worry previously about competition in the player market from Toronto.

Prediction: 12th

Scott Grix skippers Wakefield Trinity this season ( Getty )

Warrington Wolves

Coach: Tony Smith

Last season: 2nd

Gain: Kevin Brown

Loss: Chris Sandow

Can Warrington Wolves bounce back from another Grand Final defeat last season? ( Getty )

The Wolves have threatened so often to win Super League that the novelty has worn off. They hope this time that a re-jig in the half-backs will do the trick. Brown doesn't have the electrifying ability to turn a match in a few seconds like Sandow, but he contributes far more over the course of a match or a season; not to mention staying out of trouble off the field.

Prediction: 1st

Widnes Vikings

Coach: Denis Betts

Last season: 7th

Gain: Tom Olbison

Loss: Kevin Brown

Widnes will look towards Matt Whitley to step up this season ( Getty )

The departure of Brown is a severe blow to Widnes' prospects, especially with his obvious successor, Joe Mellor, injured for the start of the season. It looks like an unrewarding season in store, but watch out for the continued progress of Matt Whitley, a second-rower very much in Betts' own mould as a player.

Prediction: 9th

Wigan Warriors

Coach: Shaun Wane

Last season: Winners

Gain: Thomas Leuluai

Loss: Matty Smith

Wigan surprised even themselves by the strength with which they finished the season. To be ultra-critical you could say that they played some pedestrian rugby at times, but they simply never knew when they were beaten. They must try to do it again without two of last season's flair players, Dan Sarginson and Josh Charnley, although the return of Joe Burgess will cushion that.

Will we ever see a fit Sam Tomkins in the Super League again? ( Getty )

It would also be good to see Sam Tomkins fit and back to his best, but there has been little sign of that since his return from New Zealand.

Prediction: 2nd.