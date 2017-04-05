Clubs have voted to increase the Super League salary cap from next season.

Chairmen and chief executives passed a series of proposals at a meeting of clubs at MediaCityUK which will enable them to exceed the current wage limit of £1.85million.

Those proposals will now go before the Rugby Football League board on Wednesday, which is expected to be a formality.

In addition, representatives voted to increase the number of marquee players permitted at each club from one to two and have backed proposals that provide clubs with exemptions from the salary cap for players aged under 21 or those new or returning to the sport.

Super League executive director Roger Draper, who is also the RFL's chief commercial officer, described the move as "another significant positive result for the Super League".

"The clubs asked the Rugby Football League to put forward a set of proposals that would help them retain and attract the best players to the competition and we believe that when you consider all of them together, these changes could make a significant difference to helping clubs attract and retain the best talent in this league and that is something we all are determined to do going forward," Draper said.