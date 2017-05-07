Jamie Shaul grabbed a double as Hull FC turned around a 22-point deficit to stun Widnes 33-22 in Betfred Super League.

The Vikings put in a remarkable first-half effort and deservedly led 22-4 at the break before they were hit with 33 unanswered points in a defeat that keeps them rooted to the bottom of the table.

Hull were miles off the pace in the first period and the Vikings powered to a deserved four-score lead, but Lee Radford's men scored two tries in two minutes either side of the interval to give them a flicker of hope.

Tom Gilmore was the inspiration as Chris Houston, Rhys Hanbury and a Patrick Ah Van double put the Vikings in charge.

Jansin Turgut, Shaul, Carlos Tuimavave, Albert Kelly and Danny Washbrook all crossed as Hull ran riot, with Marc Sneyd adding five kicks including a drop goal.

Widnes lost centre Chris Bridge after 90 seconds but soon caught Hull out wide as Gil Dudson offloaded to Gilmore, who sent in Houston for a well-worked score.

Three minutes later Widnes were in again as Matt Whitley delivered a lovely pass to Aussie speedster Hanbury, who sprinted in from long range.

Whitley went close for the home side only to be held up on the line, but from the next set Ah Van flew over for a try on his 100th Widnes appearance.

Vikings scrum-half Gilmore was having a major say in the dominant display and it was his lovely lofted kick out to the flank which was picked up by his winger Ah Van, who juggled the ball before planting it down.

The visitors broke their duck on the cusp of half-time as Shaul's weaving run was completed by Turgut.

Hull coach Lee Radford sent on Josh Griffin after half-time and he made an immediate impact as his break set up Shaul for a walk in.

Widnes looked to hit back to stop the Hull momentum and Chris Dean had one chalked off by the officials as he pounced on a Joe Mellor kick.

Hull bombed one through Turgot as Tuimavave put him clear but former black-and-whites hooker Aaron Heremaia came from nowhere to stop the youngster.

Tuimavave wouldn't be denied though, and Kelly's deft pass sent him over to put them within a converted score.

The Airlie Birds found themselves level pegging on 65 minutes when Kelly stepped and found a gaping hole which he romped in from 50 metres before Sneyd converted.

Shaul then crossed with a typical bursting effort as Widnes' defenders ran out of energy, Sneyd dropped a goal which left the Vikings needing two scores and Danny Washbrook had the final say at the death with a simple score as the hosts crumbled.