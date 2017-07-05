One of wrestling's biggest stars John Cena returned to WWE on Smackdown Live last night.
The 16-time world champion has been absent from the sports entertainment world since April's Wrestlemania event in Orlando.
He's since been busying himself with television and film commitments in Hollywood, but made his return on the Independence Day episode of Smackdown Live in typical fashion, challenging old rival Rusev to a bout that will take place at the upcoming Battleground pay-per-view.
The 40-year-old has significantly lessened his WWE schedule over the last 18 months but he remains by far the company's biggest and most lucrative asset.
His film career has begun to blossom, however; the star of the Daddy's Home films has recently been filming scenes for the Kay Cannon film The Pact.
Meanwhile, while Smackdown Live's stars prepare for Battleground later this month, their Raw counterparts take stage for their pay-per-view show this Sunday.
The main event sees Brock Lesnar defend his Universal Championship against Samoa Joe.
