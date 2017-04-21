Former WWE Superstar Vader, who says he has fewer than two years left to live, collapsed during a live wrestling show in Japan on Thursday after being dropped on his head.
The 61-year-old, whose real name is Leon White, was pictured passed out in the ring during the Dradition show in Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan after competing in a six-man tag team match with Keiji Muto & AKIRA against Tatsumi Fujinami, Riki Choshu & Shiro Koshinaka.
The former WCW and WWE heavyweight received treatment in the ring from his teammates, but soon confirmed on Twitter that he was ok and was suffering from the effects of being accidentally dropped on his head.
He wrote on Twitter: “I just passed out ..it definitely had everything to do with being dropped on my head Tokyo feeling better.
“Last night the first match for Fujinamis 45th anneversary show in Tokyo Sold out Did the opening spot with Fujinami, I [was] dropped on my head
“It had absolutely nothing to do with my heart but rather my head &Yes I did collapse in fact I was out cold, thank u for ld jap Wrest[ling] I love it.”
Serious concerns were raised for the wrestling veteran, who also went by the ring names of Big Van Vader and Super Vader, due to his revelation last November that his heart has deteriorated to the point that he has at most two years left to live.
“Told by 2.heart Drs at this time that my heart is wore out from football & wrestling I have 2 yrs [years] to live, conjestive hesrt failure [congestive heart failure] reality,” he said last year.
He added: “I am only now allowing this as part of my reality.”
Vader was taking part in the ceremony to honour the 45th anniversary of the debut of Japanese legend Tatsumi Fujinami.Reuse content