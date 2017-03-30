WrestleMania 33 takes place this weekend as the biggest show on the WWE calendar returns, with the likes of Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, The Undertaker and Triple H all returning for the ‘Granddaddy of them All’.

Despite a number of the WWE’s recent breakout stars headlining both Raw and Smackdown throughout the year, WrestleMania 33 will feel like déjà vu for many, with the main event set to see old rivals Goldberg and Lesnar face off, 13 years after their first Mania encounter.

The Undertaker will also look to stretch his incredible Mania record to 24-1 when he takes on Roman Reigns, while the WWE Championship will be up for grabs when former partners Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton – winner of the Royal Rumble – go head-to-head.

Shane McMahon will return to the squared-circle to take on former champion AJ Styles in a bitter and hate-fuelled feud that stemmed from the latter losing the WWE Championship at the Rumble and subsequently throwing the former through a car window.

Also on the match card, Seth Rollins returns from a knee injury inflicted by Triple H, who turned on his protégé in a long-winded feud that should culminate at WrestleMania.

Here’s everything you need to know about WrestleMania 33.

When is it?

WrestleMania takes place on Sunday 2 April [Monday 3 April in the UK] at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

What time does it start?

WrestleMania 33 starts at 01:00 BST [20:00 ET] and will run until around 04:00 BST [00:00 ET].

Full match card...

WWE Universal Championship

Goldberg (c) vs Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman)

Singles match for the WWE Championship

Bray Wyatt (c) vs Randy Orton

Randy Orton takes on Bray Wyatt after winning the Royal Rumble and turning on his partner (Getty)

Singles match

The Undertaker vs Roman Reigns

Singles match

Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles

Mixed Tag-Team match

John Cena and Nikki Bella vs The Miz and Maryse

Shane McMahon and AJ Styles meet to end a bitter feud between the pair (WWE)

Fatal 4-Way match for the WWE Raw Women's Championship

Bayley (c) vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) vs Carmella (with James Ellsworth) vs Natalya vs Mickie James vs Becky Lynch vs Naomi

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville (c) vs Austin Aries

Triple threat tag team match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (c) vs Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs Cesaro and Sheamus

Andre the Giant Memorial Trophy

2017 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

The Undertaker takes on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania (WWE)

Where can I watch it?

WrestleMania 33 will be shown live on the WWE Network, which costs £9.99-a-month. You can also watch it on Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off fee of £19.95.

WrestleMania 33 will also be covered by The Independent’s live blog on this page.

Can I still buy tickets?

Legally, no. The event is already a sell-out, meaning around 75,000 WWE fans will cram into the Camping World Stadium nine years after it last held WrestleMania.