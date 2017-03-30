WrestleMania 33 takes place this weekend as the biggest show on the WWE calendar returns, with the likes of Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, The Undertaker and Triple H all returning for the ‘Granddaddy of them All’.
Despite a number of the WWE’s recent breakout stars headlining both Raw and Smackdown throughout the year, WrestleMania 33 will feel like déjà vu for many, with the main event set to see old rivals Goldberg and Lesnar face off, 13 years after their first Mania encounter.
The Undertaker will also look to stretch his incredible Mania record to 24-1 when he takes on Roman Reigns, while the WWE Championship will be up for grabs when former partners Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton – winner of the Royal Rumble – go head-to-head.
Shane McMahon will return to the squared-circle to take on former champion AJ Styles in a bitter and hate-fuelled feud that stemmed from the latter losing the WWE Championship at the Rumble and subsequently throwing the former through a car window.
Also on the match card, Seth Rollins returns from a knee injury inflicted by Triple H, who turned on his protégé in a long-winded feud that should culminate at WrestleMania.
Here’s everything you need to know about WrestleMania 33.
WWE WrestleMania 32 in pictures
WWE WrestleMania 32 in pictures
-
1/45 AJ Styles vs Chris Jericho
WWE.com
-
2/45 Brock Lesnar vs Dean Ambrose
WWE.com
-
3/45 Shane McMahon vs The Undertaker
WWE.com
-
4/45 Triple H vs Roman Reigns
WWE.com
-
5/45 Triple H vs Roman Reigns
WWE.com
-
6/45 Triple H vs Roman Reigns
WWE.com
-
7/45 The Rock vs Erick Rowan
WWE.com
-
8/45 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal
WWE.com
-
9/45 Shane McMahon vs The Undertaker
WWE.com
-
10/45 Charlotte vs Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks
WWE.com
-
11/45 Brock Lesnar vs Dean Ambrose
WWE.com
-
12/45 New Day vs The League of Nations
WWE.com
-
13/45 AJ Styles vs Chris Jericho
WWE.com
-
14/45 Intercontinental Championship Seven-Man Ladder Match
WWE.com
-
15/45 The Usos vs The Dudley Boyz
WWE.com
-
16/45 Lita unveils the new Women's Championship belt
WWE.com
-
17/45 Team Total Divas vs Team B.A.D & Blonde
WWE.com
-
18/45 Kalisto vs Ryback
WWE.com
-
19/45 Kalisto vs Ryback
WWE.com
-
20/45 The Rock vs Erick Rowan
WWE.com
-
21/45 The Rock vs Erick Rowan
WWE.com
-
22/45 The Rock vs Erick Rowan
WWE.com
-
23/45 The Rock vs Erick Rowan
WWE.com
-
24/45 The Rock vs Erick Rowan
WWE.com
-
25/45 Triple H vs Roman Reigns
WWE.com
-
26/45 Triple H vs Roman Reigns
WWE.com
-
27/45 Triple H vs Roman Reigns
WWE.com
-
28/45 Triple H vs Roman Reigns
WWE.com
-
29/45 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal
WWE.com
-
30/45 Shane McMahon vs The Undertaker
WWE.com
-
31/45 Shane McMahon vs The Undertaker
WWE.com
-
32/45 Shane McMahon vs The Undertaker
WWE.com
-
33/45 Shane McMahon vs The Undertaker
-
34/45 Shane McMahon vs The Undertaker
WWE.com
-
35/45 Shane McMahon vs The Undertaker
WWE.com
-
36/45 Charlotte vs Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks
WWE.com
-
37/45 Charlotte vs Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks
WWE.com
-
38/45 Charlotte vs Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks
WWE.com
-
39/45 Brock Lesnar vs Dean Ambrose
WWE.com
-
40/45 Brock Lesnar vs Dean Ambrose
WWE.com
-
41/45 AJ Styles vs Chris Jericho
WWE.com
-
42/45 New Day vs The League of Nations
WWE.com
-
43/45 New Day vs The League of Nations
WWE.com
-
44/45 Intercontinental Championship Seven-Man Ladder Match
WWE.com
-
45/45 Intercontinental Championship Seven-Man Ladder Match
WWE.com
When is it?
WrestleMania takes place on Sunday 2 April [Monday 3 April in the UK] at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
What time does it start?
WrestleMania 33 starts at 01:00 BST [20:00 ET] and will run until around 04:00 BST [00:00 ET].
Full match card...
WWE Universal Championship
Goldberg (c) vs Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman)
Singles match for the WWE Championship
Bray Wyatt (c) vs Randy Orton
Singles match
The Undertaker vs Roman Reigns
Singles match
Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles
Mixed Tag-Team match
John Cena and Nikki Bella vs The Miz and Maryse
Fatal 4-Way match for the WWE Raw Women's Championship
Bayley (c) vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax
WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
Alexa Bliss (c) vs Carmella (with James Ellsworth) vs Natalya vs Mickie James vs Becky Lynch vs Naomi
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Neville (c) vs Austin Aries
Triple threat tag team match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (c) vs Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs Cesaro and Sheamus
Andre the Giant Memorial Trophy
2017 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Where can I watch it?
WrestleMania 33 will be shown live on the WWE Network, which costs £9.99-a-month. You can also watch it on Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off fee of £19.95.
WrestleMania 33 will also be covered by The Independent’s live blog on this page.
Can I still buy tickets?
Legally, no. The event is already a sell-out, meaning around 75,000 WWE fans will cram into the Camping World Stadium nine years after it last held WrestleMania.
- More about:
- WWE
- WrestleMania