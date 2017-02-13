Today begins the reign of Bray Wyatt as WWE Champion after he captured Smackdown Live’s top title at the Elimination Chamber Pay Per View.
The leader of the Wyatt Family outlasted five of the brand’s top talents to take the crown – previous incumbent John Cena, The Miz, Baron Corbin and Dean Ambrose were all eliminated before Wyatt was left with AJ Styles one on one.
The two stood toe-to-toe in a strong finish but in the end, the Eater of Worlds came out on top.
The win sets up a WrestleMania showdown with Wyatt Family brethren Randy Orton, who earlier in the night triumphed in singles action against outcast Luke Harper.
Wyatt’s win wasn’t the only title change of the night. Naomi defeated Alexa Bliss to win the Smackdown women’s championship ahead of a return to her hometown of Orlando at WrestleMania in April.
The Independent reviews the pay per view in full shortly, but quick results from the night are as follows:
Results
Becky Lynch def Mickie James
Apollo Crews and Kalisto def Dolph Ziggler
American Alpha won Tag Team Turmoil to retain the Smackdown Tag Team Titles
Nikki Bella vs Natalya ended in a Double Count Out
Randy Orton def Luke Harper
Naomi def Alexa Bliss to become the new Smackdown Women’s Champion
Bray Wyatt def AJ Styles, John Cena, The Miz, Dean Ambrose and Baron Corbin in an Elimination Chamber match to become the new WWE Champion
