Two new champions were crowned at Extreme Rules as Samoa Joe also emerged as the surprise number one contender for Brock Lesnar’s WWE Universal Championship.

On a night packed with bodies flying here there and everywhere and finishing moves thrown around at the drop of a hat, it was the former NXT Champion who emerged victorious against Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor in truly tremendous a fatal five-way match in the main event. Joe now goes on to meet Brock Lesnar in what will be Lesnar’s first key defence since winning the gold at Wrestlemania back in April.

Tag team favourites The Hardy Boyz lost their championships as they were defeated in an entertaining steel cage match by Sheamus and Cesaro – it was a match that packed in all you would expect given that the Hardy’s and a steel cage were paired together and it will be interesting to see where the brothers go next in WWE after surrendering their titles.

Another championship to change hands was the Intercontinental title as The Miz schemed his way to another reign by dethroning Dean Ambrose, but there was no such luck for Austin Aries in the Cruiserweight division as he failed in his third attempt to unseat Brit title-holder Neville, the Geordie claiming yet another big pay per view victory.

Sadly, Alexa Bliss and Bayley were given barely five minutes to strut their stuff in the Raw Women’s Championship match. Women’s wrestling is at its peak right now and this was an event that certainly wasn’t starved for time, so why this match was given so little when a kick-off show match between Kalisto and Apollo Crews had double the amount is hard to swallow. Making the best of what they had, Bliss retained with a gruesome looking DDT.

In another brief encounter, Rich Swann and Sasha Banks defeated Noam Dar and Alicia Fox in a fleeting mixed tag team match.

WWE Extreme Rules results:

Samoa Joe d. against Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor

Sheamus and Cesaro d. The Hardy Boyz (New Tag Team Champions)

The Miz d. Dean Ambrose (New Intercontinental Champion)

Neville d. Austin Aries

Alexa Bliss d. Bayley

Rich Swan & Sasha Banks d. Alicia Fox & Noam Dar

Kalisto d. Apollo Crews