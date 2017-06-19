Baron Corbin was left standing tall as Mr Money in the Bank after triumphing in a classic ladder match at the WWE pay per view in St Louis.

Five of Smackdown Live's very best put on a clinic in the night's main event but it was the Lone Wolf who emerged victorious, earning himself a WWE Championship match.

For now the WWE Champion is still Jinder Mahal after he retained his title earlier in the night against Randy Orton. Mahal dominated much of the match and picked up another big win over the hometown hero after Orton had again become distracted by The Singh Brothers, Mahal's entourage.

Elsewhere, The Usos robbed The New Day of what looked to be a certain tag team title win as they escaped from the ring mid-match with their championships just as the popular group looked to have wrapped things up. New Day claimed the win via count-out, meaning we are almost certain to see these two teams do battle again.

Naomi was another champ to retain on the night as she downed Lana - the Russian challenger still impressive in her efforts. A bonus match was added during the night as Brezango defeated The Ascension after it was revealed the towering duo were behind the recent attack on Tyler Breeze.

After such a huge build-up, a solid women's MITB ladder match was well worth a watch but was ultimately let down by a cheap finish that saw, with help of James Elsworth, Carmella declared the victor despite not actually retrieving the coveted briefcase herself.

Returning Smackdown General Manager Daniel Bryan threatened to get to the bottom of the controversy on this week's television, but these pioneering women deserved a clear and decisive finale to such a landmark match.

Money in the Bank results:

Baron Corbin won men's Money in the Bank

Carmella won women's Money in the Bank

Jinder Mahal d. Randy Orton

Naomi d. Lana

The New Day d. The Usos by count out

Brezango d. The Ascension