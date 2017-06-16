Opportunity knocks for WWE's Smackdown Live stars this weekend as St Louis hosts the Money in the Bank pay per view event.

The event's primary concept pits competitors against one another in a multi-superstar ladder match, with the name of the game being to ascend the rungs and grab hold of a briefcase containing a contract for a world championship match any time, any place of the winners' choosing over the following 12 months.

The battle has been a launching pad to the main event for many of WWE's top talent over the years and the 2017 edition is historic in the sense that for the first time in 12 years of Money in the Bank ladder matches, there will be a bout featuring female stars. Naomi is the reigning Smackdown Women's Champion, and five of her would-be challengers will go head to head for the right to face her - Charlotte Flair going up against Natalya, Tamina, Carmella and Becky Lynch. This is many people's tip for the night's main event and if these trailblazers for women's wrestling produce anything close to their best, we're in for something epic.

While Naomi is the present incumbent, she has a battle of her own on Sunday as number one contender Lana comes for her gold. The Russian temptress has been off-screen in recent weeks as WWE have repackaged her character and I wouldn't bet against her pulling off a shock in her return debut.

The men see plenty of action on Sunday too - their MITB contest sees US Champion, Kevin Owens against Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn. While Nakamura was left standing tall on this week's episode of Smackdown Live and has made a big impression since joining the roster from NXT, this isn't a win he needs right now - I'd love to see Corbin given the chance to shine a little. The big man is underrated and a consistent performer, so why not see how he flies in the main event scene at some point over the next year?

Just who he might face in any battle for the WWE Championship is also a matter to be determined. After his shock win at Backlash last month, Jinder Mahal has been a refreshing change at the top of the WWE tree and after investing so much in him to put him at the top table, I just can't see any way he'll come unstuck on Sunday as he goes up against previous champ Randy Orton in the Viper's hometown.

Jinder Mahal stunned Randy Orton to win the WWE title (WWE)

Smackdown's tag team championships are also on the line as the hateful Usos defend against The New Day. The challengers, who only returned to television a couple of weeks ago, had been benefitting from an enforced break following Kofi Kingston's ankle surgery and hadn't been seen since near Wrestlemania week. The ever-popular trio look refreshed for the absence and seem a good bet to again take over what is a stacked and impressive tag division on the blue brand.

Falling television ratings in the US are a harsh and unfair reflection on what is a solid Smackdown output right now and with Zack Ryder back and the likes of American Alpha, Luke Harper and Ty Dillinger all waiting in reserve for screen time, it's hard to see how the future can be anything but bright - the women prepare to make history yet again on Sunday, and I can't wait.