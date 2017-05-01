WWE Payback results as Roman Reigns took on Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman beat Roman Reigns at a dramatic WWE Payback.

The 6ft 8in giant, who had injured Reigns earlier in the week by overturning an ambulance he was in, capitalised on his injured foe dealing out yet more heavy punishment in the first pay-per-view since Wrestlemania.

A heavily bandaged Reigns fought back after being chokeslammed on to an announce table before forcing Strowman to kick out from a spear and two Superman punches.

But the damage eventually told, Reigns going down to a powerslam before Strowman continued his assault after the bell smashing him into the steel ring steps and a waiting ambulance.

Elsewhere Jeff and Matt Hardy defended their Raw Tag Team titles for the first time since their stunning return at Wrestlemania defeating Sheamus and Cesaro.

Chris Jericho won the United States champion after defeating Kevin Owens while Alexa Bliss made history beating Bayley to become the first to have held both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships.

Payback. #RomanReigns #WWEPayback @wwenetwork A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Apr 30, 2017 at 7:56pm PDT

Full results

Chris Jericho defeated Kevin Owens (c) to win the WWE United States Championship

Neville (c) defeated Austin Aries to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

The Hardy Boyz (c) defeated Cesaro and Sheamus to retain the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley (c) to win the WWE Raw Women's Championship

Seth Rollins defeated Samoa Joe

Bray Wyatt defeated Randy Orton

Braun Strowman defeated Roman Reigns