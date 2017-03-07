The Undertaker appeared at Monday Night Raw last night to tease what could be his final Wrestlemania match as he confronted Roman Reigns.

The Deadman looks set to go up against Reigns in Orlando next month with many feeling it could be the superstar’s last big outing in WWE.

The legendary veteran, despite his reduced schedule in recent years, remains one of the most popular figures in the industry and his matches at the annual showpiece have become something of a tradition.

The 51-year-old, whose undefeated streak at the event was ended by Brock Lesnar in 2014, is reportedly due to undergo major hip surgery soon which will likely result in the end of his active in-ring career.

With this year’s Mania now just weeks away, Undertaker made his appearance on Raw to seemingly confront Braun Strowman – only for the Monster among Men to withdraw into the crowd. At that moment, Reigns made his entrance and defiantly told the Phenom: “With all due respect, this is my yard now.”

Taker would then glare ominously towards the Wrestlemania sign hanging high in the area and, to the delight of the Chicago crowd, deliver a thunderous clothesline to his new rival.

This would seem to suggest the two will tangle in Orlando but I wouldn’t be keen to discount Strowman yet. Even with his defeat to Reigns at the Fastlane pay per view, the former Wyatt Family member was dominant in his performance and would otherwise be left idle going into the event at the Camping World Stadium.

Undertaker’s physical condition may well lend itself to a triple-threat match featuring the trio – but it would certainly be interesting to see whether we’re in store for a passing of the torch as highly-rated Reigns and newcomer Strowman look to take on the unenviable task of filling some very, very big shoes.

Goldberg suffered an F5 at the hands of Lesnar (WWE)

Elsewhere on an eventful Raw broadcast, it was confirmed that Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho will meet for the United States Championship, while newly-crowned Universal Champion Goldberg was left laying at the hands of his Wrestlemania opponent Brock Lesnar.

Come Tuesday night it will be the turn of Smackdown Live to determine its Wrestlemania main event as AJ Styles meets Randy Orton for the right to challenge Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship.