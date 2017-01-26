Everything you need to know about the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble takes place this Sunday as one of the WWE’s flagship events returns for its 30th edition where 30 Superstars will battle for a world championship shot at WrestleMania 33.

In what is one of the year’s hotly-anticipated shows, the Royal Rumble has provided memorable moments that have gone down in WWE history, from breath-taking stunts to shock returns and surprise winners.

This year’s edition promises to be no different, with the added spice of the Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar rivalry included after both became the first entries into the Royal Rumble back in November following Goldberg’s stunning 89-second victory over Lesnar at Survivor Series.

The pair went face-to-face on the final edition of Raw this week, only to be interrupted by The Undertaker, who will also feature in the main event in the hope of claiming his second Rumble victory, while other names already confirmed include the likes of Chris Jericho, Bray Wyatt and Rumble specialist Kofi Kingston, who has developed a talent for avoiding elimination by extraordinary stunts.

Along with the Royal Rumble, the WWE Universal Championship, the WWE Championship and the WWE Raw Women’s Championship will be on the line, as well as the Raw Tag Team titles and the Cruiserweight Championship.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2017 Royal Rumble.

What time does it start?

The Royal Rumble begins at midnight on Sunday 29 January 2017 for viewers in the United Kingdom, with the show beginning at 18:00 CST Sunday night at the Alamodome, Texas.

Where can I watch it?

The Royal Rumble will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office at a cost of £19.95 for viewers in the UK and €24.95 in Ireland. You can also follow the event live with The Independent’s live blog right here from 23:00 GMT.

Full match list...

Preshow

Cesaro and Sheamus (c) vs Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship)

Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax

Main card

Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella, and Naomi vs Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, and Natalya (Six-woman tag team match)

Rich Swann (c) vs Neville (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

Charlotte Flair (c) vs Bayley (WWE Raw Women's Championship)

AJ Styles (c) vs John Cena (WWE Championship)

Kevin Owens (c) vs Roman Reigns (No Disqualification match for the WWE Universal Championship - Chris Jericho will be suspended in a shark cage above the ring)

30-man Royal Rumble match

Confirmed Royal Rumble entrants...

Goldberg

Brock Lesnar

Big E

Kofi Kingston

Xavier Woods

Chris Jericho

The Undertaker can claim his second Royal Rumble win of his career (WWE.com)



Braun Strowman

Baron Corbin

The Undertaker

Dean Ambrose

The Miz

Dolph Ziggler

Cesaro

Sheamus

Bray Wyatt

Randy Orton

Luke Harper

Big Show

Sami Zayn

Big Cass

Rusev

Mojo Rawley

Randy Orton is the favourite to win the Royal Rumble (WWE)



Odds...

Randy Orton – 9/4

Goldberg – 7/2

The Undertaker – 4/1

Braun Strowman – 9/2

Finn Balor – 5/1

Samoa Joe – 5/1

Chris Jericho – 9/1

Brock Lesnar – 14/1

Sami Zayn – 16/1

Seth Rollins – 18/1

John Cena – 20/1

Selected others:

Triple H – 40/1

Shawn Michaels – 66/1

Shane McMahon – 150/1

Vince McMahon – 250/1

(All odds provided by Sky Bet)