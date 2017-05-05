When 127 riders set off from Loreto Place in Milan in May 1909, it is unlikely that they would have thought that the Giro d’Italia, or Tour of Italy would become one of the world's most famous bicycle races and celebrate its hundredth edition this year.

Just 49 riders finished that year, with Italian Luigi Ganna triumphing after completing the eight stage, 1,521 mile race.

The brainchild of Tullo Morgagni, the editor of La Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper, the race was inspired by the Tour de France, which had helped boost sales for the French sports newspaper L'Auto after it began in 1903.

Google Doodle celebrating Giro d'Italia's 100th Anniversary

It has run every year since then, although it was suspended during both the First and Second World Wars.

After it resumed in 1946 it has created household names, thrown up great rivalries and seen its fair share of controversy.

Belgian Eddy Merckx was the dominant figure during the 1970s while Frenchman Bernard Hinault made a name for himself in the early 1980s by winning both the Tour de France and the Giro d'Italia.

In 1987 Irish rider went one better winning both Tours and the UCI Road World Championship.

At the start of this century however, the tour, like the sport of cycling itself was marred by doping allegations. In 2010 Alberto Contador was stripped of his title after he was found guilty of doping in that year's Tour de France.

Among the favourites for this year's race is last-year's winner, the imperious Italian rider Vicenzo Nibali.

He rides for UCI WorldTeam Bahrain–Merida - one of 22 international teams competing in the contest of raw athleticism, tactics and above all, willpower.

The race will start on 5 May in Alghero on the island of Sardinia and ending on 28 May in Milan, the 21 stage race across 2,246 miles, will average 106 miles a day.

The Giro is especially well known for its mountain stages, where riders labour up long, gruelling climbs before sweeping down twisting alpine roads at speeds of up to 70mph.

After every stage a jersey is awarded to the leaders in four categories.

This year a blue jersey will be given to the winner of the mountain's classification while the best sprinter will wear purple. The best young rider will be awarded the white jersey.

But the one coveted by all the riders as the cross the start line will come in classic pink - awarded to the rider with the lowest aggregate time at the end of the race.