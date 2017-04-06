The World No 1 Dustin Johnson has been forced to withdraw from the Masters are suffering a lower back injury in a fall down some stairs.

Johnson headed into the tournament as one of the favourites having won his last three starts, but did not take a shot at the first major championship of the year.

The American had walked to the first hole on Thursday with the intent of playing but changed his mind just as he was about to tee off.

The Masters tribute to Arnold Palmer







8 show all The Masters tribute to Arnold Palmer













1/8 The Masters Ceremonial Start Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus join Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club William Porter 'Billy' Payne and Kathleen 'Kit' Payne. Getty

2/8 The Masters Ceremonial Start Arnold Palmer's Green Jacket is placed in a white chair next to the first tee box at Augusta.

3/8 The Masters Ceremonial Start Patrons have each been given an Arnold Palmer tribute badge that reads "I'm a Member of Arnie's Army".

4/8 The Masters Ceremonial Start Nicklaus raises his cap in tribute to Palmer.

5/8 The Masters Ceremonial Start Nicklaus wipes away a tear after paying tribute to his friend.

6/8 The Masters Ceremonial Start Nicklaus fires his tee shot down the fairway of the first hole.

7/8 The Masters Ceremonial Start Nicklaus and Player embrace as the South African takes to the tee.

8/8 The Masters Ceremonial Start Player hits his tee shot to open the Masters. Getty

His playing partners, Bubba Watson and Jimmy Walker, teed off without him while Johnson returned to the clubhouse.

Johnson was injured late Wednesday afternoon when he took what his agent described as a "serious" fall down a staircase.

The 32-year-old tied for fourth in the Masters last year.

More to follow.