The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) has been accused of “slut-shaming” female players after introducing a new dress code that forbids plunging necklines, leggings or revealing skirts on the course.

Reactions to the move by golf’s governing body have been overwhelmingly against it, with Teen Vogue, the influential youth magazine, saying the dress code had set women “way back”.

In an email sent around by LPGA player president Vicki Goetze-Ackerman on July 2, players were warned that they would face a fine of $1000 if they breached the new dress code which comes into action on July 17.

The list of items now banned on from the course and at pro-am parties on the tour were listed in the email as follows:

Racerback with a mock or regular collar are allowed (no collar = no racerback)

Plunging necklines are NOT allowed.

Leggings, unless under a skort or shorts, are NOT allowed

Length of skirt, skort, and shorts MUST be long enough to not see your bottom area (even if covered by under shorts) at any time, standing or bent over.

Appropriate attire should be worn to pro-am parties. You should be dressing yourself to present a professional image. Unless otherwise told “no,” golf clothes are acceptable. Dressy jeans are allowed, but cut-offs or jeans with holes are NOT allowed.

Workout gear and jeans (all colours) NOT allowed inside the ropes

Joggers are NOT allowed

After the first transgression, the fine will be doubled after each subsequent breach, leading to Teen Vogue, accusing the LPGA of “slut-shaming”.

Explaining the new code, Heather Daly-Donofrio, the LPGA tour’s communications and tour operations officer, told Golf Digest: “The dress code requires players to present themselves in a professional manner to reflect a positive image for the game.”

“While we typically evaluate our policies at the end of the year, based on input from our players, we recently made some minor adjustments to the policy to address some changing fashion trends. The specifics of the policy have been shared directly with the members.”