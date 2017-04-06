  1. Sport
  2. Golf

Masters 2017: Early starters finish under par on a difficult first day at a blustery Augusta National

Only 12 golfers were under par midway through the opening round, with former champion Jordan Spieth just one of the players to find himself struggling in the wind

Click to follow
The Independent Online

The Masters — Round One in pictures

The Masters — Round One in pictures

  • 1/32 The Masters — Round One

    The first round of the 2017 Masters began on Thursday, in challenging conditions.

    Getty Images

  • 2/32 The Masters — Round One

    A detailed view of the main leaderboard is seen near the first fairway.

    Getty Images

  • 3/32 The Masters — Round One

    Concessions are seen during the first round of the 2017 Masters Tournament.

    Getty Images

  • 4/32 The Masters — Round One

    The Masters flag blows in the breeze on the seventh hole.

    Getty Images

  • 5/32 The Masters — Round One

    A box containing pairng guides is seen.

    Getty Images

  • 6/32 The Masters — Round One

    Honorary starter Jack Nicklaus holds up his hat to the crowd.

    Getty Images

  • 7/32 The Masters — Round One

    Nicklaus plays his shot as Gary Player looks on.

    Getty Images

  • 8/32 The Masters — Round One

    Honorary starter Gary Player plays his shot during the first tee ceremony.

    Getty Images

  • 9/32 The Masters — Round One

    Honorary starters Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus take part in the first tee ceremony.

    Getty Images

  • 10/32 The Masters — Round One

    Brendan Steele of the United States walks the second hole.

    Getty Images

  • 11/32 The Masters — Round One

    Thomas Pieters of Belgium plays his second shot on the 18th hole.

    Getty Images

  • 12/32 The Masters — Round One

    Trevor Immelman of South Africa plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole .

    Getty Images

  • 13/32 The Masters — Round One

    Soren Kjeldsen of Denmark plays his third shot from a bunker on the first hole.

    Getty Images

  • 14/32 The Masters — Round One

    Kjeldsen attempts to escape the hazard.

    Getty Images

  • 15/32 The Masters — Round One

    Adam Scott of Australia reacts.

    Getty Images

  • 16/32 The Masters — Round One

    Tommy Fleetwood of England started well before fading on the back nine.

    Getty Images

  • 17/32 The Masters — Round One

    Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa waits on the second green.

    Getty Images

  • 18/32 The Masters — Round One

    Matthew Fitzpatrick of England plays a shot on the second hole.

    Getty Images

  • 19/32 The Masters — Round One

    Caddie for Matthew Fitzpatrick of England, Jamie Lane lines up a putt on the second green.

    Getty Images

  • 20/32 The Masters — Round One

    Russell Henley of the United States reacts to his second shot on the 17th hole.

    Getty Images

  • 21/32 The Masters — Round One

    Dustin Johnson of the United States practices on the range prior to his tee time.

    Getty Images

  • 22/32 The Masters — Round One

    The World No 1 failed to recover from a lower back injury and was forced to withdraw at the final hour.

    Getty Images

  • 23/32 The Masters — Round One

    Johnson was surrounded by the media as he announced his withdrawal.

    Getty Images

  • 24/32 The Masters — Round One

    Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland putts on the first green.

    Getty Images

  • 25/32 The Masters — Round One

    Jordan Spieth of the United States waits to hit on the seventh hole .

    Getty Images

  • 26/32 The Masters — Round One

    Danny Willett of England after playing a shot from under the trees.

    Getty Images

  • 27/32 The Masters — Round One

    Ian Woosnam of Wales makes par on the second hole.

    Getty Images

  • 28/32 The Masters — Round One

    A thru board is seen near the second hole fairway as patrons look on.

    Getty Images

  • 29/32 The Masters — Round One

    Jordan Spieth of the United States plays a tee shot on the first hole .

    Getty Images

  • 30/32 The Masters — Round One

    Charley Hoffman of the United States lines up a putt on the first green.

    Getty Images

  • 31/32 The Masters — Round One

    Balls are seen on the practice range during the first round of the 2017 Masters Tournament.

    Getty Images

  • 32/32 The Masters — Round One

    Daniel Berger of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee.

    Getty Images

Russell Henley and Kevin Chappell could be a rarity on a blustery day at the Masters.

Both were pretty pleased with themselves after their strong starts at Augusta National, considering the conditions. They shot 1-under 71s with the winds blowing heavily throughout the opening round Thursday.

Patrons had a hard time holding onto their hats, flags atop the pins could be heard snapping in the wind and trees that line the course consistently waved as golfers walked past.

  • Read more

Johnson forced to withdraw from Masters with back injury

Henley and Chappell were the early low scorers on a day when few could stay significantly below par due to the strong gusts that bent shots and played havoc with golfers trying to judge proper distance.

"There was a lot of thinking out there," said Chappell, who was at 2-under before a bogey on the 18th hole knocked him back.

"I hope conditions stay playable," Chappell said. "I'm sure there've been some gusts where balls are moving on. But anytime you shoot under par around here under any condition, it's a good score."

chappell.jpg
Chappell was encouraged by his opening round (Getty)

It certainly was — only 12 golfers were under par midway through the opening round.

Henley was simply excited to be teeing off. His win last week at the Houston Open got him into the Masters and he had the first tee time right after the somber honorary start ceremony that was a tribute to the late Arnold Palmer.

"I still can't believe I'm here and next thing you know I'm behind the ceremonial tee shot," Henley said.

It quickly got very real for Henley.

henley.jpg
Henley was delighted just to be present at the Augusta National (Getty)

He had to contend with the winds that went one way on one hole and a different direction the next. Henley opened with two birdies on his first four holes, then fell back with consecutive bogeys on the 10th and 11th holes.

Just as quickly, Henley recovered with birdies on the 12th, 13th and 14th holes. A bogey on the 17th hole left Henley at 1-under par, matching his second lowest score in 11 career rounds at Augusta National.

Henley said the wind may have been the toughest around Amen Corner — the nickname for Augusta's famed 11th, 12th and 13th holes.

He said that he was about to take out a 5-iron for a 200-yard approach, figuring he would need some extra punch to get it close the green. Instead, he hit it over the green leading to a bogey.

"It was really rough," he said.

The Masters tribute to Arnold Palmer

The Masters tribute to Arnold Palmer

  • 1/8 The Masters Ceremonial Start

    Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus join Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club William Porter 'Billy' Payne and Kathleen 'Kit' Payne.

    Getty

  • 2/8 The Masters Ceremonial Start

    Arnold Palmer's Green Jacket is placed in a white chair next to the first tee box at Augusta.

  • 3/8 The Masters Ceremonial Start

    Patrons have each been given an Arnold Palmer tribute badge that reads "I'm a Member of Arnie's Army".

  • 4/8 The Masters Ceremonial Start

    Nicklaus raises his cap in tribute to Palmer.

  • 5/8 The Masters Ceremonial Start

    Nicklaus wipes away a tear after paying tribute to his friend.

  • 6/8 The Masters Ceremonial Start

    Nicklaus fires his tee shot down the fairway of the first hole.

  • 7/8 The Masters Ceremonial Start

    Nicklaus and Player embrace as the South African takes to the tee.

  • 8/8 The Masters Ceremonial Start

    Player hits his tee shot to open the Masters.

    Getty

Chappell, making his second ever Masters appearance, matched his career low at Augusta, twice shooting 71 on the way to a 44th-place finish in 2012.

Both Henley and Chappell say if the winds stay strong — the National Weather Service has a wind advisory for the area for the rest of Thursday — it will be difficult for anyone to get too far ahead.

"I'm not going to wish anything bad on anybody," Henley said, "but I'm really happy being under par."

jordan-spieth.jpg
Spieth endured a frustrating first round (Getty)

Former champion Jordan Spieth was one of those to struggle in the testing conditions at Augusta National.

  • Read more

5 stories to watch at The Masters this year

Spieth held a five-shot lead with nine holes to play 12 months ago, only to follow dropped shots on the 10th and 11th with a seven on the par-three 12th after hitting two balls into Rae's Creek.

And although the 23-year-old managed a solid par on the same hole in Thursday's opening round, he then ran up a quadruple-bogey nine on the 15th.

Spieth's approach to the par five span back off the green into the water and after taking a penalty drop, he hit his fifth shot over the back and followed up with a poor chip and three putts from 30 feet.

No player has ever made worse than seven on any hole in the Masters and gone on to win, although Spieth responded in style with a birdie from three feet on the 16th.

Comments