Charley Hoffman takes a healthy four-shot lead into the second day of the Masters after a stunning round of 65 on Thursday to pull clear of the field and him himself a strong, yet early, chance at winning a first major of his career. Follow the latest scores here.

(All times BST unless stated)

Charley Hoffman leads on -7 after round of 65

Williams McGirt four shots off the lead in second and tees off early on day two

Three Englishmen shoot under par in Lee Westwood, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Andy Sullivan

Tee times

(USA unless stated, all times Local, -5hrs from BST), (a) denotes amateurs:

Starting at hole 1

0800 Rod Pampling (Aus), William McGirt

0811 Mark O'Meara, Hudson Swafford, Roberto Castro

0822 Ian Woosnam (Wal), James Hahn, Brad Dalke (a)

0833 Ross Fisher (Eng), Pat Perez, Byeong-Hun An (Kor)

0844 Jose-Maria Olazabal (Spa), Ryan Moore, Webb Simpson

0855 Ernie Els (Rsa), Jason Dufner, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

0906 Danny Willett (Eng), Matt Kuchar, Curtis Luck (a) (Aus)

0917 Vijay Singh (Fij), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Toto Gana (a) (Chi)

0928 Angel Cabrera (Arg), Henrik Stenson (Swe), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

0939 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Steve Stricker, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

1001 Charley Hoffman, Chris Wood (Eng), Yuta Ikeda (Jpn)

1012 Sergio Garcia (Spa), Lee Westwood (Eng), Shane Lowry (Irl)

1023 Bernhard Langer (Ger), Alex Noren (Swe), Patrick Reed

1034 Rory McIlroy (Nirl), Hideto Tanihara (Jpn), Jon Rahm (Spa)

1045 Marc Leishman (Aus), Bill Haas, Justin Thomas

1056 Bubba Watson, Jimmy Walker

1107 Daniel Summerhays, Russell Henley

1118 Trevor Immelman (Rsa), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Brendan Steele

1129 Mike Weir (Can), Scott Piercy, Billy Hurley III

1140 Larry Mize, Brian Stuard, Stewart Hagestad (a)

1151 Soren Kjeldsen (Den), Jim Furyk, Kevin Chappell

1213 Sandy Lyle (Sco), Sean O'Hair, Scott Gregory (a) (Eng)

1224 Zach Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Adam Hadwin (Can)

1235 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Gary Woodland, J.B. Holmes

1246 Adam Scott (Aus), Andrew Sullivan (Eng), Kevin Kisner

1257 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Daniel Berger, Thomas Pieters (Bel)

1308 Fred Couples, Paul Casey (Eng), Kevin Na

1319 Russell Knox (Sco), Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1330 Branden Grace (Rsa), Brooks Koepka, Jeung-Hun Wang (Kor)

1341 Jordan Spieth, Martin Kaymer (Ger), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1352 Phil Mickelson, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa), Si Woo Kim (Kor)

1403 Brandt Snedeker, Justin Rose (Eng), Jason Day (Aus)