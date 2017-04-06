The 2017 Masters gets underway on Thursday with the ceremonial tee-off, featuring Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player, to begin the first major of the year.

Sadly, following Arnold Palmer’s death last year, Nicklaus and Player will not be joined by their fellow golf legend, but tributes to the American have been planned throughout the week.

With the action set to begin from 1pm [BST] on Thursday, follow the latest scores here.

(All times BST unless stated)

Daniel Summerhays and Russell Henley to start proceedings at 1pm

Adam Scott the first top-10 player out at 2:28pm

Dustin Johnson an injury doubt after falling down his stairs at home

Jordan Spieth made favourite on eve of the tournament

Tee Times

(USA unless stated, all times Local, -5hrs from BST), (a) denotes amateurs:

Starting at hole 1

0800 Daniel Summerhays, Russell Henley

0811 Trevor Immelman (Rsa), Brendan Steele, Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)

0822 Mike Weir (Can), Billy Hurley III, Scott Piercy

0833 Larry Mize, Brian Stuard, Stewart Hagestad (a)

0844 Soren Kjeldsen (Den), Kevin Chappell, Jim Furyk

0855 Sandy Lyle (Sco), Sean O'Hair, Scott Gregory (a) (Eng)

0906 Zach Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Adam Hadwin (Can)

0917 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Gary Woodland, J.B. Holmes

0928 Adam Scott (Aus), Kevin Kisner, Andrew Sullivan (Eng)

0939 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Daniel Berger, Thomas Pieters (Bel)

1001 Fred Couples, Paul Casey (Eng), Kevin Na

1012 Russell Knox (Sco), Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1023 Branden Grace (Rsa), Brooks Koepka, Jeung-Hun Wang (Kor)

1034 Jordan Spieth, Martin Kaymer (Ger), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1045 Phil Mickelson, Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa), Si Woo Kim (Kor)

1056 Justin Rose (Eng), Brandt Snedeker, Jason Day (Aus)

1107 Rod Pampling (Aus), William McGirt

1118 Mark O'Meara, Roberto Castro, Hudson Swafford

1129 Ian Woosnam (Wal), Brad Dalke (a), James Hahn

1140 Ross Fisher (Eng), Pat Perez, Byeong-Hun An (Kor)

1151 Jose-Maria Olazabal (Spa), Webb Simpson, Ryan Moore

1213 Ernie Els (Rsa), Jason Dufner, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

1224 Danny Willett (Eng), Matt Kuchar, Curtis Luck (a) (Aus)

1235 Vijay Singh (Fij), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Toto Gana (a) (Chi)

1246 Angel Cabrera (Arg), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Henrik Stenson (Swe)

1257 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Steve Stricker, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

1308 Charley Hoffman, Chris Wood (Eng), Yuta Ikeda (Jpn)

1319 Sergio Garcia (Spa), Lee Westwood (Eng), Shane Lowry (Irl)

1330 Bernhard Langer (Ger), Alex Noren (Swe), Patrick Reed

1341 Rory McIlroy (Nirl), Hideto Tanihara (Jpn), Jon Rahm (Spa)

1352 Marc Leishman (Aus), Bill Haas, Justin Thomas

1403 Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, Jimmy Walker