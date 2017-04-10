Spain's Sergio Garcia won the U.S. Masters at the first playoff hole on Sunday to land his long-awaited first major title.

Garcia and England's Justin Rose finished tied on nine under par at the end of the fourth round.

Garcia birdied the first playoff hole and Rose made bogey.

We take a hole-by-hole look at the popular player's greatest triumph.

The final round of the Masters — in pictures







33 show all The final round of the Masters — in pictures































































1/33 The final round of the Masters Sergio Garcia of Spain celebrates with the green jacket after he wins in a playoff during the final round of the 2017 Masters. Getty Images

2/33 The final round of the Masters Garcia embraces his fiancee Angela Akins in celebration. Getty Images

3/33 The final round of the Masters Garcia held his nerve to beat Justin Rose in a play-off. Getty Images

4/33 The final round of the Masters The Spaniard roars in triumph after winning the play-off. Getty Images

5/33 The final round of the Masters This is Garcia's first major championship success. Getty Images

6/33 The final round of the Masters Garcia turns to the patrons after his stunning victory. Getty Images

7/33 The final round of the Masters Angela Akins runs to embrace her fiancee. Getty Images

8/33 The final round of the Masters Rose came within one hole of winning his second Major title. Getty Images

9/33 The final round of the Masters Rose congratulates his rival after losing the play-off hole. Getty Images

10/33 The final round of the Masters Rose of England lines up his putt on the 17th hole. Getty Images

11/33 The final round of the Masters The final round of the 2017 Masters proved to be as exciting and tense as ever, as Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose went head to head at the top of the leaderboard. Getty

12/33 The final round of the Masters The rivals find time to share a joke on the seventh green. Getty

13/33 The final round of the Masters Jordan Spieth of the United States walks across the Sarazen Bridge. Getty

14/33 The final round of the Masters Charley Hoffman lining up a putt on the 18th hole. Getty

15/33 The final round of the Masters Fred Couples of the United States reacts to a birdie. Getty

16/33 The final round of the Masters Matt Kuchar plays a shot on the 13th hole. Getty

17/33 The final round of the Masters Bernd Wiesberger of Austria plays his shot from the famous 18th tee. Getty

18/33 The final round of the Masters Rory McIlroy and JP Fitzgerald stand on the second green. Getty

19/33 The final round of the Masters Matt Kuchar celebrates making birdie on the second hole. Getty

20/33 The final round of the Masters Sergio Garcia plays his shot from the first tee. Getty

21/33 The final round of the Masters Jordan Spieth plays his second shot from a bunker on the second hole. Getty

22/33 The final round of the Masters Sergio Garcia also playing a shot from the bunker. Getty on during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9,

23/33 The final round of the Masters Charley Hoffman plays his shot from the second tee. Getty

24/33 The final round of the Masters Charley Hoffman and caddie Brett Waldman walk the seventh fairway Getty

25/33 The final round of the Masters Jordan Spieth walks off the third green. Getty

26/33 The final round of the Masters Charl Schwartzel of South Africa plays his second shot on the first hole. Getty

27/33 The final round of the Masters Jordan Spieth putts on the third green during the final round. Getty

28/33 The final round of the Masters Lee Westwood talks with caddie Billy Foster on the seventh hole. Getty

29/33 The final round of the Masters Charl Schwartzel plays a shot from a bunker on the seventh hole. Getty

30/33 The final round of the Masters Charley Hoffman, who was top of the leaderboard for much of the tournament, lines up his putt. Getty

31/33 The final round of the Masters Rickie Fowler walks across the third green. Getty

32/33 The final round of the Masters Justin Rose of England reacts to a birdie on the seventh hole. Getty

33/33 The final round of the Masters Sergio Garcia plays a shot from a bunker on the seventh hole. Getty

Hole one, Tea Olive

Garcia, looking for his first ever Major victory, starts his round in style. His tee shot is good, straight down the middle of the fairway, and he sticks his approach to within 5ft of the pin.

He rolls in the putt to begin his round with a birdie. (-7)

Hole two, Pink Dogwood

Another monster drive down the fairway. But this time the approach shot isn't quite as good, landing in the face of a bunker.

He saves himself with a fantastic shot from the hazard, using the slope of the green to spin the ball back to within 5ft of the hole. But he nudges his birdie attempt long and has to make to do with saving par. (-7)

Hole three, Flowering Peach

Yet another thunderous tee shot for Garcia. He bumps one along to the front of the green and gives himself a great chance to make his second birdie of the afternoon.

He turns the ball from right-to-left and drains it. He takes a two-shot lead over Rose and Fowler. (-8)

Garcia celebrates his birdie on the third ( Getty )

Hole four, Flowering Crab Apple

Garcia sends his tee shot straight down the middle of the fairway, the ball landing right at the very back of the green.

It's a difficult putt for birdie, all of 40 yards, and he goes remarkably close. He gets just a tad too much on his attempt, the ball rolling a foot long. He taps in for par. (-8)

Hole five, Magnolia

The first sign of trouble for Sergio, who pushes his tee shot into the second cut. But he saves himself with a wonderful approach shot, hit into the middle of the green, 40ft from the pin.

And then a repeat of the previous hole: once again Garcia lines up a huge 40ft putt, once again he misses by a whisker, once again he taps in for par. (-8)

Hole six, Juniper

Another good drive from Garcia. He goes close again with a brilliant birdie putt but drags it to the right, slightly.

Meanwhile, Rose makes his birdie putt to return to within two shots of the Spaniard. (-8)

The Spaniard shares a joke with Justin Rose ( Getty )

Hole seven, Pampas

Garcia's first bad hole. He appears to react to a noise in the crowd and ends up in the thicket from the tee. His next shot is poor, too; belted into the bunker.

But he makes amends. He does well playing out of the sand and then drains an important putt from 6ft to make par. Rose makes another birdie, though, to narrow his lead to a single shot. (-8)

Hole eight, Yellow Jasmine

Garcia smacks a huge drive down the middle of the eighth. He doesn't quite reach the front of the green with his approach shot, but isn't far off.

He then passes up on a chance to make an eagle, and then a birdie, when he three putts. He eventually makes par. (-8)

Hole nine, Carolina Cherry

Another big drive before Garcia gets too much on his wedge shot, playing it 10ft beyond the flag.

It leaves him with a tricky shot ... which he just misses. Again, he taps in for par. (-8)

Garcia lines up a putt with caddie Glen Murray ( Getty )

Hole ten, Camellia

Terrible! Garcia begins the back nine in disastrous fashion, belting his tee shot way over to the right. His next is better, getting him to within 40 yards of the pin, just in front of a bunker.

He chips to the front of the green leaving himself a hard putt to make par, which he misses by a fraction. Bogey. His first since the ninth hole on Saturday, and Rose's birdie means the Englishman takes the lead for the first time in the fourth round. (-7)

Hole eleven, White Dogwood

Another wobble for Garcia. His tee shot ends up in the rough and he then misses the front of the green.

And then a three putt to make bogey. Rose makes par and Garcia is down by two. (-6)

Hole twelve, Golden Bell

Sergio finds the very front of the green on the par-three.

He goes remarkably close with his 45ft putt but it ends up just short. He makes par. Is this slipping away? (-6)

He recovered after a poor start to the back nine ( Getty )

Hole thirteen, Azalea

Attempting to respond to a huge Rose drive, Garcia sends his into trouble, the ball ending up under a bush. Nightmare! He has to take a penalty drop and his Masters dreams look to be fading before his eyes.

He blasts it out from the bushes and then lands a wonderful wedge shot to within five feet of the hole. He makes par. Rose is a whisker away from making an eagle. (-6)

Hole fourteen, Chinese Fir

Garcia responds in the best way to those poor few holes: by splitting the fairway with his drive and landing his approach 6ft away from the pin.

He drains the putt; birdie. And Garcia is now only a shot away from Rose... (-7)

Hole fifteen, Firethorn

Another cracking shot right down the middle of the fairway from Garcia.

And then his second shot is the stuff of dreams! His 7-iron lands to within 15ft of the pin to give him the opportunity of an oh so valuable eagle.

Will he hold his nerve? Yup! Although it looks like he's underhit it the ball creeps to the lip of the cuo before dropping. Incredible. Rose birdies, and it's all square at the top! (-9)

The Masters champion turns to celebrate ( Getty )

Hole sixteen, Redbud

A fine shot off the tee, which lands just 6ft from the pin, gives Garcia a chance to make a birdie.

But he just nudges his putt to the right. He makes par; Rose makes birdie. He's back in the lead. (-9)

Hole seventeen, Nandina

Garcia has two holes left to catch up with Rose once again. A good tee shot and a good approach, too, the ball landing on the front of the green presenting Garcia with a 30ft putt to make a birdie.

But he underhits it, the ball falling a couple of feet short. He makes par. But Rose bogeys! It's level again. (-9)

Hole eighteen, Holly

It's all to play for on the final hole. Sergio tees off first and splits the fairway. He then watches Rose go to within 8ft with his second shot, only to send his short iron just three feet behind the hole!

Rose misses from eight feet and taps in - handing Garcia a chance to win the Masters. But he pushes it to the right, and it goes to a play-off! (-9)

Play-off hole, Holly

Not a great tee shot from Rose, with the ball landing in the pine straw. Garcia sends his right down the middle of the fairway again: advantage to the Spaniard.

And, of course, he hits another wonderful iron towards the pin, the ball landing 12ft from the cup. Rose hits his third pin too high and misses the subsequent putt, handing Garcia two shots to win the Masters.

He only requires one. The ball almost lips out but eventually drops, and Sergio Garcia wins the 2017 Masters, his first ever Major Championship.